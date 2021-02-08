News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal boss Montemurro 'confident' that Williamson and Roord will sign new contracts

Josh Bunting

Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021   
Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball during the FA Wome

Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro says he's quietly confident that Leah Williamson and Jill Roord will sign contract extensions at the club.

It was reported on Thursday evening that England International Williamson was a target for European giants Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg. 

Williamson has featured in every match for Arsenal this season and is a vital member of the squad. 

The 23-year-old has just six months left on her contact but in his press conference ahead of the Manchester City game on Sunday the Australian said when speaking to Tim Stillman at Arseblog news.

"We’re still in discussions and they have been going on for the last month or so but it’s all looking very positive.

"It's an honour really when a lot of the biggest clubs in Europe are interested, not just in Leah, but she’s a fantastic Arsenal academy player and a player that personifies what we’re trying to do here.

"I am quietly confident that Leah will be signing on to be an Arsenal player.”

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with team-mat

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with team-mates Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger extended her contract on Friday.

The 25-year-old Austrian said: "It's just unbelievable. The team have so much potential and I'm just looking forward to everything that comes in the future."

Zinsberger has played eight games in the Women's Super League this season keeping one clean-sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 5-0 victory. 

Arsenal return to action this Sunday against Manchester City with a 2.30pm kick off live on BT Sport.

