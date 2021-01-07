Arsenal bring back centre-back Anna Patten

Published: 1:31 PM January 7, 2021

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (right) watches on during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal Women have made their first January signing as Anna Patten returns to the club from the University of South Carolina.

Patten came through the youth ranks at the Gunners after joining the club at the age of 12 before making her first team debut in 2016 where she featured in every game of the spring series that year.

She can play as a centre-back or as a right-back so gives Joe Montemurro more options in that department.

The 21-year-old made her debut along with Lotte Wubben-Moy who also returned to Arsenal after a period studying and playing in the USA.

During Patten's time in the USA she also spent time at Florida State University as well as South Carolina.

When Patten has been home from the states she has trained with the Gunners during the summer so knows exactly what to expect from Joe Montemurro's philosophy and what his preferred style of play is.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Patten explained: "It's such an amazing feeling”

“Obviously I've been at the club since I was 12, so to be back and be able to fully sign for the team really is like a dream come true."

On bringing Patten back to North London Montemurro said: "I'll always look for signings from within and if we can promote players, that's what our academy is there for.

"Also to be able to be creative with the signings and so on.

"We think that she suits the Arsenal mentality, the style of play we want and the beauty of it is that we can work to improve her.

"It's not as if she's a ready-made player, there's still room for improvement so it's exciting going forward for all of us.”

Patten was also a key member of the England Under 20 squad that won the Bronze medal at the World Cup in 2018.



