Arsenal manager Arteta knows every match will be a different test ahead of Burnley trip

Published: 4:00 PM March 2, 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to build on recent fortunes although he knows every match in the Premier League poses a different threat this season.

The Gunners will make the long trip to Turf Moor on Saturday to face Burnley (12.30pm) as they look to build on their 3-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

One thing the boss knows is that his side is improving and start to rise to the challenges that have been thrown at them including progressing into the last 16 of the Europa League.

“Every game is going to be different. What we've done today (Saturday) is not going to have a knock-on effect on the next Premier League game, but I think the team is clearly improving and is taking a direction that I like.

“Then all the time I say the same thing, about the consistency. We are still giving things to the opponent.

“We did it against Benfica, we did it against Benfica at home, we've done it today against a more dangerous team in short transitions, and that's something that we have to eradicate to give ourselves the best possible chance.

“Everything I see, attitude-wise, what we are creating as a group, and then the way we are playing within our model, it looks much closer to what we want.”

The boss knows despite criticism that they have to continue rotating the starting line-up with a congested fixture list following three players coming off injured against the Foxes.

“I think it's absolutely normal that it's happening. That's why we needed to change players, because if not we were going to expose our players to getting injured.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) battles with Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (left) and Jonny Evans during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday February 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

“But sometimes we don't have that chance as a manager because we don't have enough players or you have the necessity to win and play them again. But it is insane.

“The amount of minutes and games that these players are playing without any preseason, without any break, you're going to get injuries. We talked about it and all the managers raised our voices at the start of the season and this has happened.”

The win at Leicester was the first win away to a top-three team in the Premier League since 2015.

“For me it's not only about that, it's how we play against an opponent of top quality. It's about composing ourselves, trying to be Arsenal all the time - it doesn't matter who we play against, it's about having the courage to do it against top-quality players. I'm proud of the win but more about the way we've done it.”