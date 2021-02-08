News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leah Williamson proud to captain Arsenal despite Manchester City defeat

Josh Bunting

Published: 3:30 PM February 8, 2021   
Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Leah Williamson says Arsenal "had a good first half and a good spell in the second half" following Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Williamson captained her childhood club living her lifetime dream and on the game the 23-year-old said speaking to Arsenal.com: "The first half was good and we had a good spell in the second half but ultimately our errors are probably the reason on why we didn't win.

"I had one with the first goal and stuff like that, little differences and they've just come out more dominant than us." 

When asked about Arsenal's problems in the final third during the game Williamson who has been at the Gunners since the age of 9 said: "I'm not sure really, I think our distances got a bit long, we tried to play too long too quick and that was too early.

"I think if we progressed a bit slower up the pitch we would have moved better up the pitch together as we then ended up isolating people up the top.

"That was sort of the same story as to when we played Chelsea we had all the possession but we didn't create that many chances that's maybe just a thought for us to have, but it was still good but there wasn't many opportunities that came around." 

Arsenal then put Manchester City under a real spell of pressure in the second half scoring their equaliser through Caitlin Foord before Lauren Hemp found the winner for City on that spell of pressure and not maintaining it Williamson explained: "It's frustrating, footballs all about those moments you make a judgement, you hold back when you should have gone forward or whatever.

"You over analyse situations when you just need to put your body in the way, we had seen of a couple off chances before that with a couple of good blocks so I thought we maybe had ridden out the storm but obviously not so it's disappointing, but it's good character from the girls and it's nothing we can't be proud of, it was a good performance but those are the differences and that's what makes good teams great and leaves the others behind."

On wearing the captains armband the 23-year-old was proud of a significant moment in her career as she said: "It’s something I think any fan would be so proud to do, let alone being a player. 

"I’m very aware that I live out the dream of every Arsenal fan every single day, so it’s very proud for me and for my family."

