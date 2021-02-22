Opinion
The return of Kieran Tierney will lift the Arsenal squad
Jake Leach
- Credit: PA
The return of Kieran Tierney following a knee problem will lift the whole squad.
Arsenal were treated to the return of their number three despite losing 1-0 to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
Cedric Soares has been content at left-back whilst the Scot has been in recovery.
The preliminary stages against City were tough for Tierney. It seemed like Pep had told his players to switch the ball to Riyad Mahrez, leaving him to run at the former Celtic defender.
It was a perfect tactical choice from the City boss, with Sterling opening the scoring inside two minutes.
You may also want to watch:
The delivery was, of course, from Mahrez, who pounced on any potential lack of match sharpness from Tierney, who had missed the last five games.
It was not long before Arsenal grew into the game, and Tierney did not take long to bomb up and down the left flank.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
- 2 Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic
- 3 Traffic pollution, traffic jams, TfL and cladding
- 4 Islington landlord licence scheme goes live to try protect renters' rights
- 5 WATCH: Islington comedy venue on fighting to survive the pandemic
- 6 The Mall: Mystery surrounds incoming Upper Street supermarket identity
- 7 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
- 8 Highbury Leisure Centre pool ready to reopen after fire
- 9 WATCH: End to tree-gate as Dixon Clark Court felling starts
- 10 Boy, 16, admits stabbing youth in his back outside Archway tube station
His return has come at the perfect time. A second leg with Benfica in the Europa League looms before a huge Premier League fixture with Leicester City on Sunday.
The performances of "the future skipper" was a pivotal part of the revival in December 2020 after this Arsenal side became the worst statistically since 1974, when Bertie Mee was at the helm.
Tierney will give Mikel Arteta a huge boost going forward. He is one of the most efficient attackers at the club despite being a left-back.
The energy, passion and all-round ability has gained the respect of everyone at the club.
Even the fans claim he is the best left-back at the club since Ashley Cole.
Statistics can back up the fact that the Scotland international has been one of Arsenal’s best players going forward this season.
He has supplied 89 crosses this season thus far, averaging around three per game.
His most impressive game was the 0-4 away win away at West Brom in December.
After initially catching the eye for his choice of clothing for the warmup - sporting just a T-shirt and shorts in the snow - he grabbed the headlines at full-time after scoring an elegant goal with his right foot.
Floating into the top corner, it gave Arsenal fans an idea of his ability with both feet. Arsenal are approaching a busy period of the season, known as the business end.
Tierney will be in the thick of it and the odds of winning are higher when he is in the side.