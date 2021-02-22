The return of Kieran Tierney will lift the Arsenal squad

Opinion

Published: 4:00 PM February 22, 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Kieran Tierney in discussion during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

The return of Kieran Tierney following a knee problem will lift the whole squad.

Arsenal were treated to the return of their number three despite losing 1-0 to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Cedric Soares has been content at left-back whilst the Scot has been in recovery.

The preliminary stages against City were tough for Tierney. It seemed like Pep had told his players to switch the ball to Riyad Mahrez, leaving him to run at the former Celtic defender.

It was a perfect tactical choice from the City boss, with Sterling opening the scoring inside two minutes.

The delivery was, of course, from Mahrez, who pounced on any potential lack of match sharpness from Tierney, who had missed the last five games.

It was not long before Arsenal grew into the game, and Tierney did not take long to bomb up and down the left flank.

His return has come at the perfect time. A second leg with Benfica in the Europa League looms before a huge Premier League fixture with Leicester City on Sunday.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (left) and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

The performances of "the future skipper" was a pivotal part of the revival in December 2020 after this Arsenal side became the worst statistically since 1974, when Bertie Mee was at the helm.

Tierney will give Mikel Arteta a huge boost going forward. He is one of the most efficient attackers at the club despite being a left-back.

The energy, passion and all-round ability has gained the respect of everyone at the club.

Even the fans claim he is the best left-back at the club since Ashley Cole.

Statistics can back up the fact that the Scotland international has been one of Arsenal’s best players going forward this season.

He has supplied 89 crosses this season thus far, averaging around three per game.

His most impressive game was the 0-4 away win away at West Brom in December.

After initially catching the eye for his choice of clothing for the warmup - sporting just a T-shirt and shorts in the snow - he grabbed the headlines at full-time after scoring an elegant goal with his right foot.

Floating into the top corner, it gave Arsenal fans an idea of his ability with both feet. Arsenal are approaching a busy period of the season, known as the business end.

Tierney will be in the thick of it and the odds of winning are higher when he is in the side.