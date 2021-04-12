Arsenal boss Arteta should favour Saka at left-back in Tierney's absence

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM April 12, 2021

Sheffield United's Ethan Ampadu clears the ball under pressure from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match at at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

The absence of Kieran Tierney will most definitely nullify the attacking impetus down the left-hand side until the end of the season.

The Scot was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining ligament damage against Liverpool during the abysmal 3-0 loss.

One of the first sightings of Bukayo Saka last season in the first-team was his breakthrough at full-back.

His ability instantly caught the eye of Gooners - along with his wearing the unfamiliar 77 jersey - and his confidence meant he remained a first team player.

Fast forward a year and Saka has established himself as Arsenal’s best player.

You may also want to watch:

His versatility is admirable and after cementing the number seven shirt at the start of the 20/21 season, the right-wing position has been occupied by the Hale End graduate.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (centre) and Sheffield United's Enda Stevens and John Fleck battle for the ball during the Premier League match at at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Potentially an unpopular opinion, but Mikel Arteta should use the versatility of Saka and move him back to left-back.

This is due to the influence of the full-backs in Arteta’s system.

Tierney is forever an outlet when he is in the team. His knack of creating chances from the left-flank makes Arsenal a better side.

Saka will have a similar impact and after previously proving himself on the left, it simply makes sense.

Despite proving himself as one of Arsenal best attacking threats this season, a move back to defence will free up space at right-wing. Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli are two names that fans are crying out for to start on a regular basis.

The latter scored on his return against Sheffield United.

After the former came on against Slavia Prague and scored Arsenal’s only goal, it doesn’t take a genius to suggest he should start for the foreseeable.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

The issue with Martinelli is a little more complicated. Everyone is aware of his quality and potential but Willian is preferred on a constant basis and it is hard to believe this will change, unless Martinelli is given the chance.

He needs a run of games and this could be implemented if Saka returned to left-back.

Of course, there are pros and cons of this positional change but sometimes football is about taking risks.

It has been a truly appalling season and with the Premier League campaign dead in the water after being slumped in mid table all season, there is no harm in tweaking a few things ahead of the next campaign.