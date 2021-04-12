Opinion
Arsenal boss Arteta should favour Saka at left-back in Tierney's absence
The absence of Kieran Tierney will most definitely nullify the attacking impetus down the left-hand side until the end of the season.
The Scot was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining ligament damage against Liverpool during the abysmal 3-0 loss.
One of the first sightings of Bukayo Saka last season in the first-team was his breakthrough at full-back.
His ability instantly caught the eye of Gooners - along with his wearing the unfamiliar 77 jersey - and his confidence meant he remained a first team player.
Fast forward a year and Saka has established himself as Arsenal’s best player.
His versatility is admirable and after cementing the number seven shirt at the start of the 20/21 season, the right-wing position has been occupied by the Hale End graduate.
Potentially an unpopular opinion, but Mikel Arteta should use the versatility of Saka and move him back to left-back.
This is due to the influence of the full-backs in Arteta’s system.
Tierney is forever an outlet when he is in the team. His knack of creating chances from the left-flank makes Arsenal a better side.
Saka will have a similar impact and after previously proving himself on the left, it simply makes sense.
Despite proving himself as one of Arsenal best attacking threats this season, a move back to defence will free up space at right-wing. Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli are two names that fans are crying out for to start on a regular basis.
The latter scored on his return against Sheffield United.
After the former came on against Slavia Prague and scored Arsenal’s only goal, it doesn’t take a genius to suggest he should start for the foreseeable.
The issue with Martinelli is a little more complicated. Everyone is aware of his quality and potential but Willian is preferred on a constant basis and it is hard to believe this will change, unless Martinelli is given the chance.
He needs a run of games and this could be implemented if Saka returned to left-back.
Of course, there are pros and cons of this positional change but sometimes football is about taking risks.
It has been a truly appalling season and with the Premier League campaign dead in the water after being slumped in mid table all season, there is no harm in tweaking a few things ahead of the next campaign.