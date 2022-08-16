Arteta's Arsenal plan coming together nicely

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were in full flow on Saturday afternoon, dispatching Leicester City 4-2 at the Emirates to kick the season off with two Premier League wins from two.

Gabriel Jesus was the star of the show on his home debut, scoring a brace and assisting two more, dictating from the front with his close control and dribbling, and routinely finding himself in goalscoring positions.

Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli were the other names on the scoresheet, making up a fluid left side, supported by Oleksandr Zinchenko, causing problems for Leicester all afternoon.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko applauds the fans after their game against Leicester - Credit: PA

In build-up, Arsenal regularly switch between a 2-3-5 and a 3-2-5 formation with Zinchennko and Ben White inverting, with the front five all rotating in search of space, creating overloads across the entire pitch to help the Gunners progress the ball.

This ball progression is greatly helped by the quality of Arsenal’s additions from Arteta’s time in charge, with William Saliba and Zinechnko particularly composed when playing through an opposition press, and Jesus darting around and coming to feet as well as spinning in behind to keep defenders guessing.

It has allowed Arsenal to play through their opponents regularly throughout the game and sustain pressure for long spells, although this is an area in which Arteta’s Arsenal still needs more work to prolong these spells of pressure and control the ball better when managing games.

Despite a pair of defensive lapses, it was a dominant performance from the Gunners, who could have scored several more on another day, with the tactics taking shape nicely under Arteta’s vision.

But what has perhaps been most impressive during Arsenal’s opening two games has been their response to adversity.

Against Crystal Palace, the Gunners spent large periods under the cosh but held firm and remained composed at the back.

Then against Leicester City, when the Foxes clawed it back to 2-1 and 3-2, Arsenal went up the other end and scored within two minutes to stop any hope of a comeback.

The combination of tactical fluidity, technical quality and defensive resilience are coming together to make Arteta’s Arsenal a formidable force.

Whilst there is still a way to go, Arsenal look to have taken another leap forward in their journey, which moves on to Bournemouth on Saturday (5.30pm).