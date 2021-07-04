Arsenal complete signing of Nikita Parris from Lyon

Published: 8:37 AM July 4, 2021

Arsenal have completed the signing of English International Nikita Parris from French side Lyon.

Parris who is currently with Team GB and about to compete in the Tokyo Olympics will join up with the squad in pre-season.

Parris has previously played in the Women's Super League for Everton and Manchester City.

The Gunners have paid an initial fee of €80,000 for the 27-year-old, but there is potential for that to rise by €20,000 due to add-ons.

Prior to leaving Manchester City Parris held the record as the all-time leading scorer in the Women's Super League with 49 goals to her name.

You may also want to watch:

During her time in Manchester Parris helped the Blues win the 2016 league title, the 2016 and 2018/19 Continental Cup as well as the 2016/17 and 2018/19 Women's FA Cup.

England's Nikita Parris takes a penalty shot during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Throughout her time at Lyon she won the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League, the 2020 Coupe de France Féminine, the 2019 Trophée des Championnes, and the 2019 Women's International Champions Cup.

Parris has had a successful international career as she has netted 14 times in 52 England caps.

On signing for the north Londoners Parris told Arsenal.com: "I'm very happy to be here, Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this.

"I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the champions league here, I’m happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left.

"I think the most important thing was making sure that I chose the best club and the best place for me to really push on my career. Here at Arsenal, after talking with Clare [Wheatley] and the staff, it became apparent that it was here, hopefully we can make more success here at Arsenal"

"I think I've grown and matured both as a person and a player," she said. "My ultimate goal was to go out to France and win the Champions League and the domestic league trophies, basically every trophy that was available, and I did that in the time I was there.

"I met some unbelievable people, played with some fantastic players and really grew as a player because of that."

The 27-year-old also praised Leah Williamson: "I do speak with Leah a lot and she's one of my close friends at camp. She tells me a lot about Arsenal and she's Arsenal through and through,she's been here a long time and she really holds the badge close to her heart, you can see that every time she steps onto the pitch.

"I've known her a while, we went to the Under-19s Championships and then we went to the Under-20s World Cup together, but I'd known Leah about two or three years before that, just never really played with her at the national team because I'm two or three years older than her."

New Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "I’m very pleased to have signed Nikita and add to our strong strike force, she is a talented player and has a winners mentality and I’m looking froward to working with her once she returns from the Olympics.”

Arsenal have also found out their UEFA Women’s Champions League round one opponents in the form of Okzhetpes from Kazakhstan.

The tie will take place on August, 18 with a venue yet to be confirmed and should the Gunners win that they will play PSV Eindhoven or Lokomotiv Moskva on August 21.

The draw for round two of qualifying will take place on August 22 and will determine the two-legged ties that will take place.

Big guns such as seven-time champions Lyon, two-time champions Wolfsburg and Manchester City, as well as a Real Madrid team entering the UWCL for the first time, await in round two.

The first legs of those ties will be played on August 31 and September 1, with the second legs on September 8 and September 9.