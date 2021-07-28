News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal complete signing of Norweigan midfielder Frida Maanum

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 10:06 AM July 28, 2021   
Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal have completed their fourth summer signing bringing in young Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum from Swedish side Linkopings.

Maanum aged 22 is one of the most highly rated young talents in the world at the moment with the Gunners not the only club tracking her services this summer, one of those being German side Wolfsburg. 

The Norwegian International midfielder moved to Linköpings in the Damallsvenskan at the age of 18 and won the Swedish league title in her first season at the club. 

She scored her first goal for her country against Wales in November last year as they sealed their place in next summers Euro 2022 tournament in England. 

Maanum made her international debut at the age of 17 and has gone on to win 30 more caps since. 

Arsenal lost Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk this summer so a new midfielder was a priority for the Gunners ahead of the new season. 

On signing for the club the youngster said: "It’s an honour to sign for a club like Arsenal,the history speaks for itself and I just can’t wait to put on that shirt for the first time.”

New Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall went on to add: "We are very happy to bring Frida into our squad, she is already an experienced player and her technical ability paired with her leadership qualities will align to the style of football that we want to play here,we are looking forward to working with her.”

Maanum has been handed the number 12 shirt in north London ahead of the new season and fans could be set to see her in action for the first time this Sunday against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the Mind Series. 

Arsenal FC
Women's Football
Transfer News
North London News

