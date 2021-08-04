Arsenal confirm Jordan Nobbs suffers ankle ligament injury

Published: 9:08 AM August 4, 2021

Arsenal have provided an injury update on midfielder Jordan Nobbs after the English International was stretchered off in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Nobbs went down on 53 minutes after a challenge from Erin Cuthbert holding her ankle and was in a lot of pain in the process before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

The 28-year-old has been very unlucky with injuries over recent years missing a lot of the 2018-19 title winning season with an ACL injury.

She also missed a good chunk of last season with a number of problems.

An Arsenal statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "Jordan sustained an injury to the ligaments of her right ankle during a tackle in our pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Sunday.

"She is now undergoing a review with a specialist to determine the recovery process."

With there being no timescale of Nobbs return it is likely she will miss the Champions League qualification games in Russia later this month against FC Okzhetpes from Kazakhstan.

Should Arsenal win that game they will take on PSV Eindhoven or the hosts Lokomotiv Moscow.

Nobbs is a crucial player for Arsenal so this comes as a big blow to the club ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season with the Gunners facing Chelsea and Manchester City in the first month of the campaign.

The Gunners star tweeted: "Hard to take after a good pre-season but we go again."