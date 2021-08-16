News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Could Odegaard be the remedy for Arsenal's desperate August?

Adam Perry

Published: 10:30 AM August 16, 2021   
Brentford's Vitaly Janelt (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday August 13, 2021.

An embarrassing 2-0 opening day defeat against Brentford sets Arsenal up for a potentially desperate August with Chelsea and Manchester City up next.  

The manner of the performance was particularly disappointing for Arsenal, allowing newly promoted Brentford to outwork and bully them, typified by the two goals.  

It was a night to forget, and with that loss goes the Gunners’ best chance of three points before the international break, with Chelsea travelling to the Emirates this weekend for Arsenal’s first home game of the season, and a trip to Manchester City the following weekend. 

Arsenal's Nuno Tavares (left) and Brentford's Ivan Toney battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday August 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Not even the EFL Cup will offer Arsenal any respite as the Gunners’ face West Brom at The Hawthorns in between their next two league games.  

Add to the fixtures the inability to shift on players and, consequently, the possibly limited incomings, it looks to be a bleak few weeks for Arsenal fans. 

The positive spin for the next couple of weeks is that Arsenal are on a three-game winning streak against Chelsea, the EFL Cup could offer players the chance to shine, and despite the current situation, incomings are likely. 

Arsenal have been linked with goalkeepers, right backs, and attacking midfielders throughout the transfer window and it is unthinkable that Edu and the transfer team will sit back and do nothing between now and August 31 when the window shuts. 

A simple remedy would be the return of Martin Odegaard who made a positive impact at the end of last season.

He has recently been left off of Real Madrid’s squad registration list for the new season, suggesting he is available, and given the history between the player and Arsenal a move would make a lot of sense. 

After the international break, Arsenal’s position will be clearer. Gabriel and Thomas Partey will return from injury, Bukayo Saka will be up to full fitness, and the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be sorted one way or another. 

The home game against Norwich on September 11 represents a great chance for Arsenal to kickstart their season, but it is a potentially long few weeks to get there. 

Arsenal FC
Football
North London News

