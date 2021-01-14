Arsenal looking for fourth straight win against Crystal Palace

Published: 8:00 AM January 14, 2021

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal will be looking to secure a fourth successive win in the Premier League after a torrid start to the campaign when they host Crystal Palace this evening (Thursday, 8pm).

The Gunners crashed to 15th in the league table during mid-December after a run of five defeats and two draws, a run that began with a surprise 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa and was compounded by losing the north London derby.

Three league wins on the bounce and the rise of numerous youngsters has lifted them into 11th and produced a significant upturn in form and mood.

“There's a lot of games coming up now, some important ones as well. We need to get our home form established, we've had some issues there and now it's time to get some wins,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) and Newcastle United's Emil Krafth (left) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

“We've got two at home right now that are going to be key for the future of our season in the Premier League and the team is in great spirits.

“Obviously, after four wins everything looks better and we're looking forward to the games.”

The boss is expecting another tough test against Roy Hodgson’s men after impressing in a number of games already this season.

“They are a really dangerous side and they have shown that against big teams. They are a really compact and organised team and you know what you're going to expect.

“They have players with a big individual talent that just need moments to win games, to create actions that can unbalance the game so we have to be very careful with that.

“Then, we have to play to be dominant again in the game. We go from the first minute to try to win the game, to attack them and be cautious as well of the strengths that they have and try to control them as much as possible.”

Arteta was keen to praise the impact of youngster Emile Smith Rowe since coming into the line-up.

“I've been impressed with his performances and the capacity that he's shown to do it in consecutive games which normally with young players is not something that is very common.

“The other day he came into the game when we needed a different energy and a threat in the box he did exactly what we expected and he scored the goal, which is something that we've been talking to him about.

“There is no message to any senior players, this is a squad of players with different profiles and everybody has to be pushing each other and trying to make each other better.

"Everybody contributes in a different way because every player is different in the squad.”