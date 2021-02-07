News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of Manchester City clash

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 10:58 AM February 7, 2021   
Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have given an injury update ahead of this afternoon's clash with Manchester City confirming that Jordan Nobbs, Jennifer Beattie and Kim Little have been added to the injury list. 

Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck were ruled out of the game against City but on Sunday morning the Gunners gave a fresh update on the injury situation. 

On the fresh injuries sustained an Arsenal statement read: "Jordan Nobbs sustained an injury to her quad in training and has begun her rehabilitation while Jennifer Beattie has suffered a hamstring problem and Kim Little has picked up a problem in her calf."

This comes as a huge blow for Joe Montemurro's troops ahead of what is the biggest week of the season in terms of qualifying for next seasons UEFA Women’s Champions League. 

This is the first time Arsenal will have played for two weeks due to pitch problems with the West Ham game postponed due to a frozen pitch and last weekends clash with Aston Villa called off due to a waterlogged surface. 

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile City have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions and head into the clash on the back of a 4-0 win over West Ham United.

The last time the two sides met Manchester City claimed a 2-1 victory with Caroline Weir scoring a 94th minute strike to win all three points for Gareth Taylor's side. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing
  2. 2 Man arrested after alleged incident which saw Islington roads closed
  3. 3 Victim suffers 'life-threatening' injury in stabbing near Upper Street
  1. 4 'Armed police' descend on Islington road, but 'no risk to public'
  2. 5 Tree-gate: Veteran Parliament Square campaigner moves to Highbury Corner
  3. 6 'This needs to stop': Over a hundred attend vigil for Romario Opia
  4. 7 People Friendly Streets, Euston Square licenced cabs, alcohol and Covid jabs
  5. 8 Archway stabbing: Teen, 17, charged with murder of Romario Opia
  6. 9 Plans to redevelop Nag's Head Market to be debated and considered
  7. 10 Archway murder investigation launched as 15-year-old victim named
Arsenal FC
Women's Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The flick-knife used in a Highgate Hill robbery in January 2021.

Knife Crime

Highgate Hill mugging: Teens sentenced over knifepoint robbery

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Anas Mezenner

Knife Crime

Two more teenagers charged over death of Islington student

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

Knife Crime

Archway stabbing: 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

Knife Crime

Third arrest made after fatal stabbing of 15-year-old on Elthorne Estate

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus