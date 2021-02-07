Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of Manchester City clash

Published: 10:58 AM February 7, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have given an injury update ahead of this afternoon's clash with Manchester City confirming that Jordan Nobbs, Jennifer Beattie and Kim Little have been added to the injury list.

Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck were ruled out of the game against City but on Sunday morning the Gunners gave a fresh update on the injury situation.

On the fresh injuries sustained an Arsenal statement read: "Jordan Nobbs sustained an injury to her quad in training and has begun her rehabilitation while Jennifer Beattie has suffered a hamstring problem and Kim Little has picked up a problem in her calf."

This comes as a huge blow for Joe Montemurro's troops ahead of what is the biggest week of the season in terms of qualifying for next seasons UEFA Women’s Champions League.

This is the first time Arsenal will have played for two weeks due to pitch problems with the West Ham game postponed due to a frozen pitch and last weekends clash with Aston Villa called off due to a waterlogged surface.

Meanwhile City have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions and head into the clash on the back of a 4-0 win over West Ham United.

The last time the two sides met Manchester City claimed a 2-1 victory with Caroline Weir scoring a 94th minute strike to win all three points for Gareth Taylor's side.