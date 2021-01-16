Arsenal defender Steph Catley opens up on latest injury problem in frustrating season

Published: 11:25 AM January 16, 2021

England Women's Lucy Staniforth and Australia Women's Steph Catley (left) battle for the ball during the Women's International Friendly match at Craven Cottage, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal defender Steph Catley has opened up about her latest injury set-back that will keep her out of the Gunners next set of matches.

It has been a frustrating season for Catley in her first season in North London making just four appearances in the Women's Super League so far.

She has had problems with concussion, a calf injury and then just before Christmas suffered a hamstring problem that required her to have surgery.

Speaking to the Matildas.com the 26-year-old said “It's been a very frustrating start to my life here in England.

Arsenal's Steph Catley during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

“I'm just doing my best to get healthy and back to full fitness. It's been a struggle. But yeah, I'm with an amazing staff here who are looking after me and doing everything that they can to get me back to full fitness.

“So it's a process and it's taking a while, but once I'm there, hopefully I'm there for good.”

Catley signed from Melbourne City in the summer and is regarded as one of the best left-backs if not the best in the world.

Vice-captain of the Matildas, Catley has featured 82 times and scored three goals since making her debut at just 18 years of age.

However Catley remains upbeat that she will return a better player when she gets back as she explained: "I think in the long term, I'll come back a stronger footballer as well, just from all those lessons that I've learned in the mental strength and the physical strength that I've been building up throughout this time. So it's been difficult, but I have learned a lot from it."

Arsenal take on Reading this Sunday with a 2pm kick off at the Madejski Stadium with the match broadcast live on the FA player.



