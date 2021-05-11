Arsenal defender Jennifer Beattie undergoes successful back surgery

Published: 7:58 AM May 11, 2021

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game with team-mate Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal defender Jennifer Beattie has undergone successful surgery on her back injury.

The Scottish International has had a long-term problem with her back but Arsenal have confirmed that she has had surgery on the issue.

Beattie hasn't played for the Gunners since February 28 in a 4-0 away win at Aston Villa in Walsall due to injury.

The defender played in eight Women's Super League games as Arsenal finished third and qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League ahead of next season.

An Arsenal statement read on Monday afternoon: "Jennifer Beattie underwent a successful operation today on her back following a long-term back issue.

"She now begins her recovery process with the support of specialist care, but sadly her injury rules her out of selection for this summer’s Olympic games.

"Everyone at the club will be supporting Jen through her recovery."

Beattie scored two goals for Arsenal this campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton.

The celebration against Brighton a highly poignant moment in the season as her teammates surrounded her in joy as it was later revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On her successful back surgery Beattie put on her Instagram account: "I've been managing my back since my late teens. It got to the stage this year where a little discectomy was needed. So I've quite literally ended this season on a high.

"I'll be holding onto memories like this with the best people so I can crack on with my rehab over summer. See you all next season and thanks once again for the endless support."

Beattie has a good partnership with Leah Williamson at the back and is a perfect example for Lotte Wubben-Moy and Anna Patten to look up to on the training pitch.