Leonie Maier called up to Germany squad for double header

Published: 7:24 PM March 30, 2021

Arsenal's Leonie Maier is challenged by Birmingham's Jamie-Lee Napier during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's right-back Leonie Maier has been called into the Germany squad for their double header with Australia and Norway next month.

Maier missed the international break with the government not allowing players into the country due to playing in a country with a Coronavirus variant.

However England is no longer on the list of countries with mutated coronavirus variants and the corresponding entry regulations have changed allowing her back in the squad.

Germany will step onto the pitch at the BRITA-Arena in Wiesbaden against Australia on Saturday April 10 before taking Norway on Tuesday, April 13.

There have already been 41 meetings between Norway and Germany the last one ended 4-0 for Germany at the Algarve Cup in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Maier was nominated for the German player of the year for 2020 after playing in four Euro 2022 qualification games for her country, helping them keep three clean sheets, and she also found the back of the net on one occasion.

The defender has played ten times for the Gunners this season starting on four occasions for Joe Montemurro's side.

She came on for the last 20 minutes of Arsenal's 3-0 north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Maier has won 75 caps for her country scoring 11 goals in the process and could play against teammates Caitlin Foord and Lydia Williams if they are selected by Australia.

Steph Catley won't be available for the upcoming internationals as she steps up her rehabilitation from injury.

The games for Germany will act as preparation for the Olympic games this summer in Tokyo.