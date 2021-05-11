Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 6:55 PM May 11, 2021

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy (third right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been named in the final Her Football Hub team of the week of the 2020-21 Women's Super League season.

Wubben-Moy has been somewhat of a revelation since making her return to the Gunners last summer and has been a pivotal part of the defence.

The young defender played 17 games in the Women's Super League scoring twice away at Brighton & Hove Albion and in a crucial match at home to Manchester United.

On Sunday she was part of the side that kept a clean-sheet in the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Meadow Park as Arsenal finished the season in third and in the final Champions League spot.

Wubben-Moy is the only Arsenal player to have been represented in the team of the week after a disappointing performance at the weekend in a game that Joe Montemurro's side were very much expected to win.

The 22 year old was also named as the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for March a fantastic achievement in her first season back in the UK.

The defender has also decided to become the latest Common Goal member.

In pledging 1% of her earnings towards driving social change, the 22-year-old will support Global Goal's 5 Accelerator, a collective project that helps advance the efforts of grassroots organisations towards gender equality.

Meanwhile Goal.com released their Women's Super League team of the season with two Arsenal players making the cut in the form of Katie McCabe and Vivianne Miedema.

McCabe ended the season with 11 assists in the league just one behind Beth Mead's all time record.

She has also improved drastically in her defensive duties becoming more intelligent in her 1 v 1 battles with the opposition wingers and won 66% of her tackles this season.

Arsenal's number 15 made an average of 2.13 tackles per game and makes 1.60 interceptions per 90 minutes showing that she is reliable at the back as well as advancing forward.

The Republic of Ireland captain also found the back of the net four times this season against Tottenham Hotspur twice, Everton and Aston Villa.

Miedema ended up runner up to Sam Kerr in the Golden Boot race as the Netherlands striker hit 18 goals in Arsenal's Champions League quest.

This season also saw Miedema break the all time goalscoring record in the Women's Super League after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October as Joe Montemurro's side won 6-1 at Meadow Park.

Miedema recently made her 100th appearance for the Gunners and scored her 92nd goal for the club that day in the FA Cup as Joe Montemurro's side beat Gillingham 10-0.

McCabe and Miedema have also been named in the Telegraph's Women's Super League team of the year following their impressive campaigns.



