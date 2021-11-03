How Arsenal defender Williamson has already had best goal scoring season?

After scoring for a third time for the Gunners Leah Williamson has recorded her best ever goal scoring season for the club.

Williamson had only ever scored two goals in a single season up until the current campaign, and has broken that record as we have only entered the month of November.

The 24-year-old put the finishing touches on the Wembley cake on Sunday as Arsenal made the FA Cup final following a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion as she planted a Beth Mead corner into the net.

Williamson has also found the net against Hoffenheim in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Women’s Super League ,and has also found the net for England in their win over Latvia.

So why has Williamson found her golden touch in front of goal?

You may also want to watch:

Jonas Eidevall’s side have been much more direct than the Arsenal of last season and have used set pieces more efficiently to their advantage.

Williamson’s movement in the box has improved, peeling away from defenders for example against Manchester City when she got away from her marker, before planting her header into the net to make it 5-0 on the night.

She is always a threat in the box, as she has a good leap in her locker as she is extremely athletic, she is able to rise above defenders at ease and is quick of the mark with her football intelligence.

Williamson has taken her game to a whole new level this season ,not just with her passing range but chipping in with goals to help her team out.

Starting her career as a midfielder It’s no surprise that she is confident in front of goal, but this season has been more clinical with her finishing when she’s got forward.

The number six suits Eidevall’s system going more direct and picking out players in pockets of space so they can attack forward with more purpose and can also be more aggressive in doing so.

After signing a one year contract in the summer Williamson’s all round game has really stood out this season.

The goal against Hoffenheim was all about anticipation as she thumped home a header from a Katie McCabe cross.

The goal against Latvia showed how good the 24-year-old is with the ball at her feet , she has the ability to glide past defenders and then she remained composed to slot the ball across the keeper and into the back of the net.

Arsenal as a unit or taking more risks when the ball is being played into the box this season with their movement there is more of a willingness to attack the ball in an aggressive manner.

Williamson is also a leader, and is stepping up time after time for her team in both boxes not only improving her defensive game but also in attack.

She is maturing every season and with it only being November there are certainly more goals to add to her game and it shows just the improvement that Eidevall has brought to the table that there are goals coming from every area of the team.

It shows the confidence that Arsenal are playing with that everybody in the team is chipping in with goals, and that is why the Gunners are top of the table and the only team with a one-hundred percent winning record in the division.

Williamson put the cherry on top of the cake against Brighton at the weekend as Arsenal booked their spot at Wembley as she met a Beth Mead corner to fire into the net her positioning key to that goal.

With three goals to her name already Arsenal fans can expect more goals from the defender this season, with her form Williamson has adjusted into the Eidevall system perfectly.