Arsenal drawn against Slavia Prague in Champions League qualifier

Published: 9:22 AM August 23, 2021

Arsenal have been drawn against Slavia Prague in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The Gunners could have drawn Wolfsburg, Lyon or Jonas Eidevall's former employers Rosengard so will be fairly happy with how it has turned out.

They will take on the Czech Republic side knowing winning the tie will get them into the group stages of the competition.

Arsenal and Slavia Prague have met before in the 2019-20 season with the Gunners winning 13-2 on aggregate.

They won the first leg 5-2 in Prague before a thumping 8-0 win back at Meadow Park in a game that included a stunning goal from former star Jill Roord.

The round two fixtures will take place on August 31/September 1 and September 8/9, with Arsenal hosting the home leg first.

The home leg will be played at Meadow Park with the opening game of the Women's Super League season being held at the Emirates Stadium a few days later on September, 5.

Arsenal have beaten Okzhetpes and PSV Eindhoven to reach this stage of Europe's elite tournament.