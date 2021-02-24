Arsenal duo Lisa Evans and Jennifer Beattie play in Scotland defeat to Portugal

Published: 10:30 AM February 24, 2021

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (left) and Everton's Lucy Graham battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal duo Lisa Evans and Jennifer Beattie both played 90 minutes on Tuesday as Scotland lost their final Euro 2022 qualifying game with Portugal 2-0.

Evans and Beattie didn't play in the 10-0 victory over Cyprus on Friday but were drafted in to start against the Portugese who with the win booked their spot in the playoffs in April.

It was Scotland's fourth defeat in five games as they missed several key chances after dominating the game.

It was Erin Cuthbert who came close to breaking the deadlock early on when she met a cross from Claire Emslie but she lashed her shot over the crossbar when she should have scored.

Martha Thomas then forced a good save from Patricia Morais as the West Ham striker flicked an effort towards goal but the Portugese keeper was forced into a smart save.

Morais put in an impressive showing for Portugal as she kept out Cuthbert as the Chelsea winger cut inside before getting her effort away on target.

However, Portugal did take the lead when goalkeeper Jenna Fife took a heavy touch and her clearance hit off Ana Capeta and bounced into the net in a moment to forget for the keeper.

The Scots responded well, as Caroline Weir of Manchester City tried her luck from distance before Thomas failed to divert a near-post flick on target just before the break.

Portugal did wrap the game up late on when Fatima Pinto drilled her effort home to seal the points for her side as Stuart McLaren fell to his first defeat as interim boss.

Following the game Evans said: "I thought we were unfortunate in the game, we dominated the ball potentially in the wrong areas, we did have a few chances especially first half.

"We couldn't put the ball in the back of the net and we've conceded two goals so obviously we are massively disappointed and i think there's disappointment still there from previous results.

"I think that kind of epitomises where we have gone wrong we've just struggled to get goals where it matters and we've dominated the game but we've not put the ball in the back of the net.

Arsenal's Lisa Evans in action during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

"Portugal got an early goal and then they dropped right off and made it difficult for us and I think Portugal as soon as they get in that frame of mind they're so good defensively they protect the ball in the box really well and they work well for each other.

"It's really hard to score goals against teams like that, we need to now start afresh when it comes to the World Cup qualifying campaign and work out where it's going wrong for example managing the game better at the back not giving teams the chances that we do in games and just try to be more clinical.

"We need to carve out real chances for us to score and take the game to teams a bit more, we just have to be more clinical and it's a fresh start going into the World Cup campaign."