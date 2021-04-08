Arsenal legend Kelly Smith says Williamson and Wubben-Moy have the chance to impress for Lionesses

Published: 4:00 PM April 8, 2021

Arsenal legend Kelly Smith says that Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy have the chance to impress England and Team GB manager Hege Riise this week.

The Arsenal defensive duo were named in the England squad for the games with France and Canada next month and with the England captain Steph Houghton out with injury they could start in the two games.

On Houghton, Smith said: "She's very vocal and is a leader on the pitch and gets players together off the pitch and she puts welcoming arms around them and makes everybody feel comfortable, she's very social and will be missed in and around camp."

Smith who is England's all time leading goalscorer went on to add: "Its another opportunity for another player now, will it be Leah Williamson will it be Lotte Wubben-Moy, Millie Turner these are all big opportunities to go and impress Hege Riise in the centre-back role.

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy (third right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

"Obviously we've seen Steph Houghton and Millie Bright build a fantastic partnership so whoever she plays now will be interesting."

The former Arsenal striker also explained: "It's an exciting group of players that she has selected, Jill Scott has a massive amount of experience she captained the side on her 150th cap she could captain the team in the absence of Houghton, Ellen White has a bundle of experience in this side and it only bodes well.

" Playing against France and Canada you're going to need that experience because they're top Nations."

England play France in Caen on April, 9 before hosting Canada at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on April, 13.

Williamson has 18 international caps to her name since making her debut against Russia in June 2018 making her World Cup debut against Cameroon in 2019 coming on as a second half substitute.

Wubben-Moy made her debut last time out against Northern Ireland as she came on for Williamson for the final fifteen minutes..

On the games Risse said: "We have such an exciting group of players many have enormous major tournament experience and others have proven themselves capable of competing for England at the highest level.

"It was very important for us to secure fixtures against top opponents in France and Canada. France are currently ranked third in the world and Canada are eighth, so this international window will really test our squad against some of the best in the world.

"This is crucial as we move closer to the Tokyo Olympics, but also important as we continue to prepare this squad to compete at the home Euro's next year and the World Cup in 2023."

Both matches are live on BBC Four, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.