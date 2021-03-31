Arsenal duo McCabe and Foord named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 7:00 AM March 31, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (second right) celebrates scoring their third goal of the match with teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord have been named in the Her Football Hub team of the week for their performances in the north London derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

It's the second week in a row that Foord has made the team due to her consistent high performances as she got Arsenal on their way to the three points.

Foord put the Gunners ahead on 25 minutes when Jordan Nobbs played the ball into her path before the Arsenal number 19 quickly laid it into the path of Noelle Maritz who cut her pass back for the Australian who slotted in her 10th league goal of the season.

Foord caused plenty of problems with her movement as she won her individual battle with Siri Worm in the Spurs full-back position.

McCabe claimed a goal and an assist in the north London derby at the weekend continuing her fine form this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

The Republic of Ireland captains assist puts her on to 11 this season in the Women's Super League just one off equaling Beth Mead's record of 12 in the title winning campaign of 2018-19.

On Saturday, McCabe was crucial to how Arsenal overloaded Spurs on the left with Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord and Vivianne Miedema all crucial to the match tactic with McCabe having so much space to attack Esther Morgan.

Foord became the second Arsenal player to hit double figures this season behind Vivianne Miedema who has 15 goals to her name.

On loan Arsenal youngster Ruby Mace is also included for a second week running after she helped Carla Ward's Birmingham City side to a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Bristol City.

Mace has put in several sturdy performances at the Blues since her loan move and even scored a dramatic last minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Her Football Hub team of the week:

Mary Earps (Manchester United), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruby Mace (Birmingham City), Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United), Jemma Purfield (Bristol City), Hayley Raso (Everton), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Lauren James (Manchester United), Simone Magill (Everton), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City).