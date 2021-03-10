Arsenal duo selected in WSL team of the week

Published: 1:20 PM March 10, 2021

Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord have been selected in the Women's Super League team of the week after their performances in the Gunners 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

Foord scored a brace as Miedema scored the third in the win over the Blues on Sunday at St George's Park.

Joe Montemurro's side took the lead on 37 minutes when Foord was on hand to head into the net beyond Hannah Hampton as a high quality Jordan Nobbs cross was flicked into the Australian who found the back of the net.

It was then to be 2-0 two minutes later when Mead crossed aiming for Miedema who's effort in on goal was turned home by Foord for her second of the afternoon and her ninth league goal of the season.

On 76 minutes, Miedema did add the third as she picked the ball up before spinning the Birmingham City defence unleashing a powerful effort in on goal before beating the despairing dive of Hampton who got her hand to the ball for the Netherlands internationals first league goal against the Midlands club.

With her goal on Sunday it meant that Miedema has now scored 14 goals in 15 matches in the league this season and is the top goalscorer outright in the division.

On Foord's performance Gunners boss Joe Montemurro said: "She is first of all, an amazing person - the contribution she makes away from the ball and just her ability to find room and take players away is really important for how we've played this season.

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

"It also helps our wingers because she's taking a lot of the focus off the wide areas. She's been great and she's getting the rewards and finding her rhythm."

Women's Super League team of the week: Sophie Baggaley (Bristol City), Emma Mitchell (Reading), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Jonna Andersson (Chelsea), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Kiera Walsh (Manchester City), Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Bristol City), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).



