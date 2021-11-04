Common Goal: Arsenal's Miedema and Evans give 1% of salary to charity

Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Lisa Evans have joined the Common Goal movement, paying part of their salary towards charitable causes.

Miedema and Evans will both pledge 1% of their salary to the growing social impact movement, which supports and empowers football-based charities around the world.

Fellow Arsenal team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy is also part of the initiative that was set up by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in 2017.

Miedema, who has amassed more than 100 goals for the Gunners since joining in 2017, has been a War Child ambassador in the Netherlands since 2019 and is keen to continue her work helping those affected by conflict.

For Evans, who is on loan at West Ham from Arsenal, joining Common Goal offers a chance to use her platform and privilege to help drive change.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Maisie Symonds (left) and West Ham United's Lisa Evans battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"It’s not a lot of money but it’s one of those things that if we all stick together and get others on board it can a make a massive difference in areas of conflict and areas of violence where people need help,” Miedema said.

“I think the most important thing is to build an emotional connection. Money is a part of that but you want to be a part of making someone’s life better and that’s hopefully what we can start doing.

“One of the most important things when you are in a conflict area and you have that anger and that sadness is that it’s important to be able to let go and for a lot of children that means being on a football pitch or a basketball court or whatever that outlet is.

“The beautiful thing about women’s football is that, even though the same money is not involved, we are all looking to make it a better place but we are fighting for it."

Evans added: "After speaking to them I realised it was a movement that I was really keen to be a part of.

“Without a doubt it’s about real involvement. We are role models in our position in the women’s game so it’s important that we do something for the greater good.

“We want to make the world a better place, I know that sounds like a cliché but we can make a difference.

“We’ve had so much joy and success in football and it’s given us so many opportunities in life so it’s really important that others can also have those opportunities."