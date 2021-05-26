Arsenal duo Miedema and Zinsberger win goal and save of the season

Published: 3:00 PM May 26, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and West Ham United's Cecilie Redisch battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Vivianne Miedema has won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League goal of the season for her strike in Arsenal's 3-0 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in March.

Miedema scored the second goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Gunners claimed all three points.

The Netherlands striker met a Katie McCabe corner to fire home a stunning volley beyond Rebecca Spencer and into the net to double Arsenal's lead on the day.

What made the goal so spectacular was that Miedema was at an awkward angle to get her shot away on goal before lobbing the ball over the Spurs keeper in the process.

Miedema beat teammate Katie McCabe to the award after the Republic of Ireland captain's goal against Aston Villa was shortlisted.

Miedema was voted the winner ahead of not only McCabe but Megan Connolly, Yana Daniels, Lee Geum-min, Lauren James, Caroline Weir, Claudia Walker, Mana Iwabuchi and Melanie Leupolz.

It was an Arsenal double as Manuela Zinsberger won the save of the season also taking place in that 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur as she made a triple save.

First of all she made a fine save to keep out Kit Graham on a one and one situation before the ball came out to Rachel Williams but her effort was beaten away before Angela Addison's effort at the back-post was kept out once more by the keeper as she held onto the effort.

Zinsberger beat fellow Gunners keeper to the award after the Australians save against Chelsea was also nominated.

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger - Credit: PA

Zinsberger also saw off competition from Sophie Baggaley, Ann-Katrin Berger, Courtney Brosnan, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh and Lisa Weiss.