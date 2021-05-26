News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal duo Miedema and Zinsberger win goal and save of the season

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 3:00 PM May 26, 2021   
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and West Ham United's Cecilie Redisch battle for the ball during

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and West Ham United's Cecilie Redisch battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Vivianne Miedema has won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League goal of the season for her strike in Arsenal's 3-0 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in March.

Miedema scored the second goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Gunners claimed all three points. 

The Netherlands striker met a Katie McCabe corner to fire home a stunning volley beyond Rebecca Spencer and into the net to double Arsenal's lead on the day. 

What made the goal so spectacular was that Miedema was at an awkward angle to get her shot away on goal before lobbing the ball over the Spurs keeper in the process. 

Miedema beat teammate Katie McCabe to the award after the Republic of Ireland captain's goal against Aston Villa was shortlisted. 

You may also want to watch:

Miedema was voted the winner ahead of not only McCabe but Megan Connolly, Yana Daniels, Lee Geum-min, Lauren James, Caroline Weir, Claudia Walker, Mana Iwabuchi and Melanie Leupolz.

It was an Arsenal double as Manuela Zinsberger won the save of the season also taking place in that 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur as she made a triple save. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Grants boost for night time and cultural venues hit by Covid-19 restrictions
  2. 2 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
  3. 3 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
  1. 4 Islington pensioner overcharged £20,500 by rogue builder
  2. 5 Cyclist's injuries 'not life-changing' after police collision
  3. 6 Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road
  4. 7 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  5. 8 Tributes paid to legendary Essex Road baker Michael Raab
  6. 9 Cummings: 'Gang threatened to kill everyone in my Islington home'
  7. 10 Boris Johnson urges everyone to get the jab on vaccination hub visit

First of all she made a fine save to keep out Kit Graham on a one and one situation before the ball came out to Rachel Williams but her effort was beaten away before Angela Addison's effort at the back-post was kept out once more by the keeper as she held onto the effort.

Zinsberger beat fellow Gunners keeper to the award after the Australians save against Chelsea was also nominated. 

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger - Credit: PA

Zinsberger also saw off competition from Sophie Baggaley, Ann-Katrin Berger, Courtney Brosnan, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh and Lisa Weiss.  

Arsenal FC
Women's Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The major commuter road is closed until early next year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Video

'It's quicker to walk': Holloway Road reacts to LTNs

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Cllr Troy Gallagher, mayor of Islington 2021-2022 with chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan and attendant Sertan Hassan

Islington Council

'A new tomorrow': Troy Gallagher takes over as Islington’s mayor

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
New North Road in Islington

Islington Council

Islington Council hails Canonbury East and Clerkenwell Green LTNs a success

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Caledonian Road

Islington Council

Caledonian Road adult gaming centre bid sparks concerns

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus