Arsenal duo Lydia Williams and Caitlin Foord named in Australian squad

Published: 3:00 PM April 6, 2021

Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal duo Caitlin Foord and Lydia Williams have been included in the Australian squad for the upcoming games with the Netherlands and Germany.

The Aussie's will play Germany in Marbella on Sunday, April 11 before taking on the Dutch on Wednesday, 14 April at the NEC Stadium in Nijmegen.

Foord has won 83 caps and scored 20 goals for her country and has hit 10 goals and registered five assists this season for the Gunners, in March she scored three goals two against Birmingham City and one in the north London derby last weekend.

The Australian's 10th goal of the season was a real moment of quality as Nobbs played the ball into her before the Arsenal number 19 laid it into the path of Noelle Maritz who cut her pass back for the forward to slot into the net.

Foord has made a huge impact in her first full season with Joe Montemurro's side and has been critical to their build up play with her sharp and incisive movement and has been key to the overloads and suits the system that Arsenal like to play with.

What's so good about the attacker is that she is so versatile as she can play as a number 9 or on the wing.

Goalkeeper Williams has 88 caps for her country and since signing for Arsenal in the summer has played six games keeping four clean-sheets.

Steph Catley misses out on the squad as she continues her rehabilitation from injury.

New Australian head coach Tony Gustavsson said: "To secure two world class opponents for April speaks to the level of respect the Westfield Matildas have earned over the years and the commitment of the Federation to ensure we have quality preparation.

“These matches will be important tests for us as a team looking to build towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but also an opportunity to assess players on many levels.

“Testing ourselves early is important for our progression as a team and this international football schedule provides the chance to see how we can plot a path forward so we are best prepared ahead of Tokyo.”