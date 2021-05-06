Arsenal duo Little and McCabe named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 10:30 AM May 6, 2021

Katie McCabe and Kim Little Arsenal's goalscorers at Everton on Sunday have been named in the penultimate Her Football Hub team of the week this season.

McCabe opened the scoring on Merseyside before Little netted a last gasp penalty after a foul on McCabe from Megan Finnigan in the closing minutes of the game.

McCabe also signed a new contract at Arsenal on Tuesday and this team of the week inclusion shows exactly why she deserved to extend her stay in north London.

Arsenal took the lead with Katie McCabe finishing off a fine move after she was played in at the back-post to send a chip over the Toffees keeper Sandy MacIver and into the back of the net.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

McCabe has had a magnificent season for the Gunners and is regarded by many for player of the season as she has registered 11 assists and scored four goals from left-back in the Women's Super League.

Little has once again been a crucial member of the squad with her leadership scoring five goals in 15 matches in the Women's Super League and also providing two assists to her teammates.

Little has been key to breaking the lines with her passing range this season through the opposition's midfield and in the high pressure situations has taken control for Joe Montemurro's side.

Little said after the game when asked if she was nervous about taking the penalty: ""I don’t really feel nerves, I think that’s why I’m penalty duty."

She certainly showed no signs of nerves for the penalty as she stepped up to drill the spot-kick high into the net and beyond Sandy MacIver in the Toffees goal.

Little is a prime example to any young player coming through the ranks and has once again shown that she is the ultimate professional this season as she has captained Arsenal to Champions League qualification.

Little was key to the tactic on Sunday with Arsenal playing 4-4-2 in their build up play allowing Little to push higher up the pitch and try to catch the Everton defence out with her movement both on and off the ball.

She connected the play from midfield impeccably well and for the penalty she won the ball back to start the move as she intercepted a pass from Izzy Christiansen.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Natalie Haigh (Aston Villa), Molly Bartrip (Reading), Hawa Cissoko (West Ham), Asmita Ale (Aston Villa), Sam Mewis (Manchester City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Natasha Harding (Reading), Lee Geum-Min (Brighton & Hove Albion), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City).