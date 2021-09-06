Arsenal duo Mead and McCabe named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 3:00 PM September 6, 2021

Two Arsenal stars have been named In the first Her Football Hub team of the week for 2021/22 after the Gunners' 3-2 win over defending WSL champions Chelsea on Sunday.

Katie McCabe and two-goal hero Beth Mead have been included in the side after impressive performances against the Blues, as Jonas Eidevall's reign started in perfect fashion.

Mead scored the Gunners second and third goals while McCabe, who won Arsenal’s player of the season last season, claimed the assist for Vivianne Miedema’s opener.

McCabe played a stunning pass down the wing for the Netherlands international on 14 minutes before she cut inside and fired her shot low into the bottom corner of the net beyond the dive of Ann-Katrin Berger.

McCabe was also allowed more freedom, as she was aggressive with Frida Maanum tucking in behind her for protection if Chelsea turned the ball over and went on the counter attack.

She also had a running battle with Erin Cuthbert down the wing and showed her consistent level of play that saw her excel so much last season to win the player of the season award.

Mead added the second as the 26-year-old was sent in on goal after Lia Walti won the ball back, before playing a pass to Miedema. She sliced the Chelsea defence open with a sensational pass into Mead before she drilled her strike into the corner of the net.

Mead, who has now scored seven goals in the WSL against Arsenal’s London rivals, added her second and the Gunners' third when she was played in by Iwabuchi and she had the confidence in rounding Berger to place the ball into an empty net to make it 3-1.

Mead’s movement was excellent all over the pitch, running in behind the Chelsea defence as she pulled the back three around on a number of occasions to start her season off in the exemplary fashion.

Mead was denied a hat-trick by a fine Berger save as Miedema played a wonderful pass that carved apart the Chelsea defence but her shot was well saved by Berger who made herself big.

Her Football Hub Team Of The Week: Karima Benameur Taieb (Manchester City), Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur), Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Remi Allen (Aston Villa), Vicky Losada (Manchester City), Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Natasha Flint (Leicester City) ,Beth Mead (Arsenal).