Arsenal duo Lotte-Wubben Moy and Kim Little named in team of the week

Published: 4:35 PM October 5, 2021

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) celebrates scoring her sides fourth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday October 2, 2021. - Credit: PA

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kim Little have been named in the Her Football Hub team of the week following Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Arsenal kept up their one hundred percent winning record in the league to stay top ahead of Chelsea and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who also have a perfect record so far.

Little scored twice in the contest, her first goal was her 150th goal for the Gunners and it was made by Wubben-Moy, who drove forward before playing an inch perfect pass into the Arsenal’s captain's feet for her to find the net.

After a frustrating first half Arsenal broke down the home side in the 51st minute before Mana Iwabuchi doubled their advantage ten minutes from time as Katie McCabe’s stunning strike made it 3-0 and then Little struck once more to seal the 4-0 victory.

Wubben-Moy was confident driving forward with the ball, and she was key to the Gunners system as she built a lot of the attacks out from the back and proved to be a creative spark breaking the lines with her passing range.

She looked very solid and comfortable alongside Jennifer Beattie at the heart of the Gunners defence as she was first to everything that Villa tried to throw at the side from north London.

Little was like the conductor of an orchestra as she controlled the game from midfield with her passing range , she was calm and showed lots of her usual class on the ball.

The midfielder was picking up the little pockets of space at ease and dictated the tempo of the play at Villa Park with Jonas Eidevall praising his captain.

“She is an amazing player. She is one of those players that you see in games when you are not her coach you see she is a great player and you are very excited to work with her and then you coach her and you realise she is even better than you thought."

Little has four goals in four games in the league and has also been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors player of the month for September after her impressive performances alongside Gunners teammates Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson.

In the league Mead has got off to a rapid start scoring three goals and registering three assists to her name as she netted two against Chelsea on the opening day of the season as the Gunners beat the defending champions 3-2.

Miedema netted four league goals in September and also registered two assists to her name.

Williamson had a September that she’ll never forget as she captained England in their international fixtures with North Macedonia and Luxembourg and helped Arsenal keep two clean-sheets against Reading and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old is stepping up more than ever to become a senior leader in the Arsenal side and was rewarded by England manager Sarina Wiegman with the captains armband for the recent internationals.

Four of the six players nominated are Arsenal players while Chelsea’s Fran Kirby and Tottenham Hotspur defender Shelina Zadorsky.

The winner of that award will be announced on 13 October via 90Min.com.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabby George (Everton), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Hannah Blundell (Manchester United), Kim Little (Arsenal), Dagný Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur), Yui Hasegawa (West Ham).