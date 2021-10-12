Arsenal duo named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 2:08 PM October 12, 2021

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe (second left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and Frida Maanum have been named in the Her Football Hub team of the week after the Gunners 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon at Meadow Park.

Both players found themselves on the scoresheet as the Gunners went three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League table, and are now the only team with a one hundred per-cent winning record following Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

McCabe put the Gunners ahead with a stunning volley, before Maanum sealed the victory with one of the goals of the season so far when she picked the ball up from outside the box before drilling her strike into the top corner beyond the reach of Sandy MacIver in the visitors goal.

Arsenal took the lead in the 32nd minute ,when McCabe let fly with a stunning strike from range after the Everton defence could only half clear a floated ball in from Leah Williamson aiming for Miedema.

The ball came back out to McCabe who hit a first time volley over the head of MacIver and into the back of the net.

With four minutes to go, Arsenal did made it 3-0 after a stunning strike from Maanum as she drilled her first WSL goal into the roof of the net from 25 yards out beyond the flying Everton keeper.

McCabe who won Arsenal’s player of the season award last campaign has played five Women’s Super League matches and scored three goals and has also registered three assists.

Maanum has settled into the Gunners extremely well and she has been a crucial part of the cog in the early season form controlling games from deep.

She has also scored two goals in all competitions as she netted against Barcelona in the Champions League last Tuesday evening.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion),Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City),Rachel Rowe (Reading),Jessie Fleming (Chelsea),Frida Maanum (Arsenal),Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City),Ella Toone (Manchester United),Lee Geum-min (Brighton & Hove Albion).