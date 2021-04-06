Arsenal duo Lotte Wubben-Moy and Joe Montemurro nominated for WSL monthly awards

Published: 12:41 PM April 6, 2021

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy (third right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for March.

The 22-year-old has helped Arsenal keep four clean-sheets in her last four games against Birmingham City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol City.

This season in total Wubben-Moy has made 17 appearances for Joe Montemurro's side helping them keep 8 clean-sheets in the process.

She has also made her England senior debut this year as she came on as a second half substitute against Northern Ireland in February and is included in the squad for the upcoming games with France and Canada.

Wubben-Moy has also netted two goals this season proving that she is a threat at the top end of the pitch as in March she scored the clincher against Manchester United in a 2-0 victory as she headed home a corner from Katie McCabe.

Montemurro has trusted the defender fully in her first full season in the WSL as she has played against Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United starting the games that had the most pressure on the Gunners.

She has done extremely well in the absence of Scottish International and experienced defender Jennifer Beattie forming a good partnership with Leah Williamson and Lia Wälti who has played at centre-back with Williamson out injured.

Wubben-Moy is nominated alongside Chelsea's Fran Kirby, Everton's Hayley Raso, Bristol City's Charlie Wellings and Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Joe Montemurro has been nominated for the manager of the month award after leading the Gunners to three wins in a row in March as well as keeping three clean-sheets.

Arsenal are now on a five game winning run and have kept a clean-sheet in all of those games.

Last week the Australian announced he was leaving the club at the end of the current campaign to spend more time with his family.

Arsenal with the win over Bristol City on Sunday moved above Manchester United into third and still have a game in hand over the Red Devils.

Montemurro is nominated alongside Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Manchester City's Gareth Taylor.



