News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal duo nominated for monthly award

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 1:39 PM April 5, 2021   
Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the

Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal duo Caitlin Foord and Manuela Zinsberger have been nominated for the GIVEMESPORT player of the month for March.

Foord has hit 10 goals and has registered five assists this season for the Gunners, in March she scored three goals two against Birmingham City and one in the north London derby last weekend. 

The Australian's 10th goal of the season was a real moment of quality as Nobbs played the ball into her before the Arsenal number 19 laid it into the path of Noelle Maritz who cut her pass back for the forward to slot into the net. 

Foord has made a huge impact in her first full season with Joe Montemurro's side and has been critical to their build up play with her sharp and incisive movement and has been key to the overloads like Arsenal like to play with.

What's so good about the attacker is that she is so versatile as she can play as a number 9 or on the wing.

You may also want to watch:

Zinsberger has had a real upturn in form and has kept two clean-sheets in a row against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Austrian number one made a world class triple save against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Arsenal's 3-0 on Saturday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bowie-inspired bar in Finsbury Park faces opposition
  2. 2 LTNs, GP takeover, stabbings and road deaths
  3. 3 Man charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin
  1. 4 Alex Smith murder: Abdirahman Ibrahim found guilty
  2. 5 'Dirtier than coal': Does north London really need a new 700,000 tonne incinerator?
  3. 6 Pong London club shut down after New Year's Eve Covid breaches
  4. 7 Jailed: Pair who stole £40,000 in cash and perfume from high-end West End store
  5. 8 Islington man, 27, arrested after investigation into organised drugs crime network
  6. 9 Arsenal v Liverpool: Five things we learned
  7. 10 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op

Zinsberger has played 11 games in the Women's Super League this season but has really come into form since the turn of the year. 

The keeper has also been more comfortable and confident in controlling her box something that the stopper struggled with at the start of the season.

Zinsberger plays in the big games because of her ability with the ball at her feet and playing out from the back something that Arsenal are moulded on.

The two Gunners stars are nominated alongside Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, Brighton's Inessa Kaagman, Bristol City's Ebony Salmon and Chelsea's Fran Kirby.

Arsenal FC
Women's Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finsbury Park station 

London

Hundreds of sexual assaults reported at Islington stations

James Flanders

Logo Icon
Islington People Friendly Streets protesters leave the Town Hall forecourt and march along Upper Street to Angel on...

Islington Council

Islington Council racked up nearly £500,000 from LTN fines in 4 months

James Flanders

Logo Icon
London Fields Lido. Picture: Richard Dawson/ Hackney Council

Coronavirus

Covid-19: What can you now do with lockdown eased from March 29?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Young child plays hopscotch neat London street.

Air quality

Primary schools near red routes face toxic "illegal" air pollution...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus