Arsenal duo nominated for monthly award

Published: 1:39 PM April 5, 2021

Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal duo Caitlin Foord and Manuela Zinsberger have been nominated for the GIVEMESPORT player of the month for March.

Foord has hit 10 goals and has registered five assists this season for the Gunners, in March she scored three goals two against Birmingham City and one in the north London derby last weekend.

The Australian's 10th goal of the season was a real moment of quality as Nobbs played the ball into her before the Arsenal number 19 laid it into the path of Noelle Maritz who cut her pass back for the forward to slot into the net.

Foord has made a huge impact in her first full season with Joe Montemurro's side and has been critical to their build up play with her sharp and incisive movement and has been key to the overloads like Arsenal like to play with.

What's so good about the attacker is that she is so versatile as she can play as a number 9 or on the wing.

Zinsberger has had a real upturn in form and has kept two clean-sheets in a row against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Austrian number one made a world class triple save against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Arsenal's 3-0 on Saturday.

Zinsberger has played 11 games in the Women's Super League this season but has really come into form since the turn of the year.

The keeper has also been more comfortable and confident in controlling her box something that the stopper struggled with at the start of the season.

Zinsberger plays in the big games because of her ability with the ball at her feet and playing out from the back something that Arsenal are moulded on.

The two Gunners stars are nominated alongside Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, Brighton's Inessa Kaagman, Bristol City's Ebony Salmon and Chelsea's Fran Kirby.