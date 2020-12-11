Arsenal duo van de Donk and Miedema nominated for 2020 FIFA FIFPRO world XI

Published: 10:00 AM December 11, 2020

Arsenal duo Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema have been nominated for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

The Arsenal duo are part of 55 players who received the most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

Miedema was top goalscorer in both the Women's Super League and the Champions League as she hit ten in Europe's elite competition and 16 in the league to claim the Golden Boot once again for the second consecutive season.

She already has 10 goals in the 2020-21 season breaking the WSL goalscoring record in the process.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished the Robins in that famous victory at Meadow Park.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

She created four goals in the high scoring win over Bristol City as she set up Lisa Evans twice, Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs to score.

The 24-year-old also had the most open play passes of any forward in the league with 24.48 passes per game and also plays the most long passes per game with an average 1.47 showing she isn’t just a normal number 9.

Danielle van de Donk netted five goals in the WSL last season but really flourished on the Champions League season as she scored 3 goals in 5 matches for Joe Montemurro’s side.

This season so far the Netherlands international has scored one goal and has one assist so far scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion and assisting in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

She also won the Women's Super League player of the week after that 5-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both were nominated last season for the team but this year there are 15 new names on the List of 55 including five Chelsea players (Ann-Katrin Berger, Erin Cuthbert, Magdalena Eriksson, Bethany England and So-Yun Ji), USA’s Christen Press and Tabitha Chawinga from Malawi, who is the first African player in the history of the List of 55.

Next Thursday, December 17, FIFA and FIFPRO will announce the World 11 of the 2019/2020 season.

FIFPRO and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11.

Goalkeepers:

Friederike Abt (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)

Nicole Barnhart (Utah Royals, USA)

Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain, Chile)

Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid, Sweden)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)

Sandra Panos (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Sari van Veenendaal (PSV, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City, England)

Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais, Canada)

Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais, Australia)

Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage, USA)

Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain, Poland)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns, USA)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea, Sweden)

Nilla Fischer (Linkoping, Sweden)

Sara Gama (Juventus, Italy)

Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax, The Netherlands)

Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride, USA)

Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyonnais, Japan)

Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France).

Midfielders:

Barbara Bonansea (Juventus, Italy)

Veronica Boquete (AC Milan, Spain)

Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

Shirley Cruz (OL Reign, Costa Rica)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea, Scotland)

Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal, The Netherlands)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars, USA)

Formiga (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

Caroline Graham-Hansen (FC Barcelona, Norway)

Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

So-Yun Ji (Chelsea, South-Korea)

Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, USA)

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue, USA)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyonnais, Germany)

Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals, USA)

Forwards:

Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid, Sweden)

Stina Blackstenius (Goteborg, Sweden)

Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning, Malawi)

Cristiane (Santos, Brazil)

Bethany England (Chelsea, England)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea, Denmark)

Tobin Heath (Manchester United, USA)

Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnais, Norway)

Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Samantha Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Eugenie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais, France)

Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona, The Netherlands)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, The Netherlands)

Christen Press (Manchester United, USA)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign, USA)