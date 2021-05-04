Arsenal duo Miedema and Montemurro nominated for April WSL awards

Published: 6:00 PM May 4, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and West Ham United's Cecilie Redisch battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for April.

Miedema scored three goals in the league throughout the month two against Bristol City and one in the 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham United.

The goal against West Ham put her joint top of the Women's Super League goalscoring charts with 18 goals.

Miedema also scored in the 10-0 FA Cup thumping of Gillingham on April 18 with the Gunners now facing Crystal Palace in the next round of the competition.

Arsenal won all three of their games in the league during April beating Bristol City, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

You may also want to watch:

Miedema also claimed an assist away at Bristol City for Danielle van de Donk, the striker did well in the build-up, skipping beyond the Robins defence before her low ball picked out van de Donk and she made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

The Netherlands international is nominated alongside Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Ann-Katrin Berger as well as Hammers pair Kenza Dali and Hawa Cissoko.

Meanwhile Gunners boss Joe Montemurro has been nominated for the manager of the month looking to make it back to back awards as he picked up the accolade for March.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Montemurro will take charge of his final Women's Super League game in charge of Arsenal this weekend against Aston Villa.

He has been nominated alongside Chelsea's Emma Hayes, West Ham's Olli Harder and Aston Villa's Marcus Bignot.



