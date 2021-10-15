Arsenal duo Mead and Eidevall pick up September WSL awards

Published: 4:00 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM October 15, 2021

Arsenal’s Beth Mead has won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for September while Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall picked up the manager of the month award.

Mead has helped the Gunners to the top of the table winning all five of their matches so far.

In September Mead scored three goals and registered three assists including scoring a brace against current champions Chelsea on the opening day of the season at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old also made it onto the scoresheet on international duty for England last month, netting in the 8-0 victory over North Macedonia in a Women's World Cup qualifier.

Arsenal’s number nine scored the second and third goals against the Blues in the 3-2 victory her first goal of that game a superb strike across goal and into the side-netting beyond the dive of Ann-Katrine Berger in the Chelsea goal.

At Reading Mead kept up her red-hot form as she netted once, however she also supplied two assists for Vivianne Miedema as Jonas Eidevall’s side came away 4-0 winners before rounding off the month with an assist in the 5-0 win over Manchester City.

Mead beat Manchester City keeper Karima Taieb to the ball before squaring for Miedema to drill her shot into the back of the net to open the scoring before eventually the floodgates opened for the Gunners to take advantage.

Aston Villa's Remi Allen, Inessa Kaagman of Brighton, Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby, Mead's Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema, and Tottenham's Shelina Zadorsky were also nominated for the award.

Meanwhile Eidevall has guided the team to the WSL summit after five wins from five and in September started his reign with wins over Chelsea and Manchester City as well as away at Reading.

It was a tough opening month on paper for the Gunners, but under the guidance and new approach of Eidevall Arsenal passed all the tests handed to them in the league with flying colours.