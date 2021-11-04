Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Jonas Eidevall scoop October WSL awards

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe has been named as the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for October making it the second consecutive month an Arsenal player has won the award with Beth Mead winning September’s award.

McCabe, who has played at left-back, on the wing and even as a centre-midfielder, has impressed once again this season under Jonas Eidevall and scored twice in October against Aston Villa and Everton.

Both goals were also been nominated for the goal of the month award as the Republic of Ireland captain also scooped that prize up after her goal against Villa was voted the goal of the month.

Against Villa, McCabe took the ball down from 30 yards out before dinking it over the head of the keeper and then went on to repeat the same feat in the Everton fixture.

McCabe let fly with a stunning strike from range, after the Everton defence could only half clear a floated in ball from Leah Williamson aiming for Vivianne Miedema.

In that same game against the side from Merseyside, McCabe also claimed an assist her third in the league after just five games when she floated in a corner for Lottte Wubben-Moy to head into the net.

She also played in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton as Arsenal booked a cup final meeting with Chelsea.

As well as scoring twice McCabe has been a creative spark registering an assist and also supplying six key chances in games.

McCabe was also recently praised by Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Ireland’s Paul McGrath as she has helped Arsenal top the Women’s Super League with a 100 per cent record to date.

"She’s one of those players where you don’t get less than eight out of 10 from her," Wright said.

"She gets on with her game, flies into tackles, great footballer, great crosses, at the moment scoring great goals. I’m loving Katie McCabe at the moment."

Meanwhile Gunners boss Eidevall has won the manager of the month award for a second consecutive month after wins over Aston Villa and Everton in October.

Arsenal are back in action this Sunday evening in a London derby against West Ham United at Meadow Park.















































































