Arsenal duo Lotte Wubben-Moy and Joe Montemurro win WSL awards

Published: 6:51 PM April 16, 2021

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy (third right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Lotte Wubben-Moy has won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for March.

Wubben-Moy was pivotal in the Gunners keeping three clean-sheets in the month against Birmingham City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender also scored the second against Manchester United in a huge game in the race for the final Champions league spot as she met a Katie McCabe corner to rise highest and head into the net.

This season in total Wubben-Moy has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Joe Montemurro's side helping them keep 9 clean-sheets in the process.

She is the third Arsenal player to win the player of the month award this season with Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema winning the award in September and October respectively.

You may also want to watch:

What makes Wubben-Moy's achievement even more impressive is that she kept the three clean-sheets in what was a makeshift centre-back partnership alongside Lia Wälti with Leah Williamson and Jennifer Beattie out injured.

Montemurro has trusted the defender fully in her first full season in the WSL as she has played against Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United starting the games that had the most pressure on the Gunners.

The 22-year-old saw off Chelsea's Fran Kirby, Everton's Hayley Raso, Bristol City's Charlie Wellings and Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp to win the award.

Meanwhile Gunners manager Joe Montemurro has picked up the manager of the month award after leading the Gunners to three wins and three clean-sheets in the month.

It was announced last month that Montemurro will leave his role at the end of the season.

During his time at Arsenal Montemurro won the Women's Super League title in 2018-19 the clubs first title in seven years he also took the Gunners to four cup finals winning the Continental Cup in the process and made last seasons Champions League quarter-final.

The Australian has decided to take a professional break to recharge and dedicate more time to spending with his family.

Arsenal jumped above Manchester United into third and the final Champions League spot in the table last time out as the Gunners beat Bristol City and Manchester United lost out to Brighton & Hove Albion.