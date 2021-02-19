Arsenal's Dutch trio on scoresheet in win over Belgium

Published: 8:46 AM February 19, 2021

Everton's Maeva Clemaron (left) and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Dutch trio Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk were all on the scoresheet for the Netherlands as they beat Belgium 6-1 on Thursday night.

All three players started the game in Brussels in the Netherlands first match of 2021 as it took 34 minutes for Miedema to open the scoring after some pinball in the box.

She also hit the bar before opening the scoring and also fired over from close range but she kept her calm after good work from Lieke Martens to fire into the net.

It was two in the 54th minute when Roord and Miedema linked up before the striker played an unselfish pass to Roord and she slid the ball into the empty net to make it 2-0 for the 2019 World Cup runners up.

Marie Minnaert pulled one back for Belgium, but that proved to just be a consolation as Ajax defender Stefanie van der Gragt quickly made it 3-1 with a header.

You may also want to watch:

Barcelona star Martens added Sarina Wiegman's sides fourth when she slid in from close range before van de Donk made it five with a beautiful goal.

Van de Donk got on the end of a cross and flicked it home beyond Justien Odeurs in the Belgian Red Flames goal in what was a real moment of genius from the Gunners star.

Renate Jansen then wrapped the game up late on with the sixth.

Miedema played 74 minutes while van de Donk played 82 minutes and Roord played the full match.

Meanwhile Arsenal's Swiss trio Malin Gut, Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz will not play against France in Metz this weekend but are training in Switzerland with the team at the moment but due to travel restrictions with playing in a country with a mutated coronavirus variant can't travel to Metz for the match.