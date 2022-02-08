Arsenal have stability, long-term plan thanks to Arteta

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches his shot go wide against Everton at Goodison Park, in what proved to be his last appearance for the club - Credit: PA

With the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last week, just seven players remain from the squad photo taken at the start of the 2018/19 season, Unai Emery’s last in charge of Arsenal.

There has been a huge turnover of players since Mikel Arteta took the helm in December of that season, but by the upcoming summer that number will deplete even further.

Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Mohammed Elneny’s contracts will all expire, with little talk of renewals. Whilst Bernd Leno will almost definitely depart with Matt Turner joining to become second-choice goalkeeper in the summer.

Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding’s futures at the club are far from stable with both linked with moves away over the past year, leaving Emile Smith Rowe as the only player who seems certain to remain.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, not in the 2018/19 squad photo, were also involved under Emery’s reign, with both players rumoured to be the next in line for contract extensions - alongside manager Arteta.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gives instructions to Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Emile Smith Rowe looks on in July 2018 - Credit: PA

The carousel of players since Emery highlights the instability which has clouded the club for over half a decade, with a variety of different decision makers on both the business and footballing sides of the club coming and going, each seeking different outcomes with different methods.

Whilst the Arteta regime has not been perfect, there is at least some semblance of the stability that Arsenal have been crying out for.

A clear vision in the transfer window last summer saw a shift to a younger, more athletic squad, which has the potential to grow together for years to come.

The lack of signings in January, whilst frustrating, demonstrates the club are not willing to rush into deals for stop-gap players.

Arsenal are forming something from the long run, both on and off the pitch. Arteta has a formulated a plan, created stability and is leading a developing team. Whether it is successful in the long run remains to be seen, but it is not a surprise the board are wanting to renew his contract.

*Arsenal return to Premier League action after the winter break with a trip to Wolves on Thursday (7.45pm), then face a nine-day wait until they host Brentford on February 19.