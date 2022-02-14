News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal need to keep 11 men on field to improve

Adam Perry

Published: 11:49 AM February 14, 2022
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli receives a red card from referee Michael Oliver at Molineux Stadium

Arsenal overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 last Thursday, an important three points in the push towards European football - but the game was overshadowed by yet another red card for the Gunners.

In 2022 Arsenal have played six games and have received a red card in four of them. 

It sounds obvious, but Arsenal have to keep 11 men on the pitch if they are to improve.

Gabriel, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli have each seen red this year, and whilst some of them can be seen as soft or controversial, they each gave the referee the opportunity to send them off - which these days is enough.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (right) speaks to referee Michael Oliver after being shown a red card at Anfield

In a sense, going down to 10 men against Liverpool and against Wolves re-affirmed a resilient side to this Arsenal team, standing firm in the face of adversity to shut the opposition out despite overwhelming pressure. 

It is a nice facet to see on occasion, but seeing red as often as the Gunners do is a huge hindrance on the team’s results. 

After the latest incident against Wolves, Mikel Arteta said he had “run out of ideas” to fix Arsenal’s disciplinary issues. A concerning yet understandable comment.

The duty falls to the players on the pitch who must show greater restraint in order to not give referees the opportunity to book them.

The Wolves game once again showed the growth from this Arsenal team, edging out a strong side away from home but finishing the remaining 16 games with 11 men is now a priority as the Gunners continue to push in a wide open top-four race.

Martinelli’s sending-off opens up an opportunity for Emile Smith Rowe to start on the left wing against Brentford at the weekend having been reduced to cameo performances of late.

Smith Rowe was Arsenal’s bright spark against Brentford on opening day, showcasing his spectacular dribbling and movement, and with the Bees struggling recently, he has a great chance to remind Arteta what he can do from the start.

This Arsenal team continues to excite, but it can only do so with 11 men on the pitch.

