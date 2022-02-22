Young trio have Arsenal buzzing

Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, taking revenge for their opening day embarrassment.

The Gunners showed their class with an excellent display, controlling Brentford and creating a high volume of chances whilst limiting the Bees to scraps until their late consolation at the death.

The ever-exciting attacking trio of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard ran the show once again, with the latter showing shades of Mesut Ozil with his trickery and one sublime dummy in the first half.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard applauds the fans after beating Brentford - Credit: PA

Odegaard again showed his leadership, not in a vocal way but in his work ethic and desire to drive the Gunners forward.

Against Burnley half the game was lost due to idling around waiting for everything to be perfect – against Brentford Odegaard, along with Saka and Smith Rowe, made things happen.

Smith Rowe opened the scoring with a superb solo effort, cutting inside two defenders and curling the ball beyond the helpless Brentford keeper, while Bukayo Saka unleashed a rifled shot in off the far post from the edge of the box to round off a counter.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scores the opening goal against Brentford - Credit: PA

It was a game that mirrored a lot of what we have seen from Arsenal this season, a strong performance with sustained dangerous attacks whilst stifling the opposition at the other end - but unfortunately, that came with the familiar struggles in front of goal.

On another day Arsenal may have scored four or five, but it has never really seemed like the Gunners would score four or five goals in a game all season due to the inconsistencies of the young forwards.

The main positive is that they are continuing to be creative and threatening, which is enough to see them in the lead for the top-four race if they win their games in hand.

Two wins on the bounce puts Arsenal in a strong place, and with a home game against Wolves on Thursday, recently beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Molineux, Arteta’s side will fancy themselves to keep the run going ahead of a blank weekend.