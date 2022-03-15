Arteta's Arsenal looking assured in top-four battle

Arsenal secured their fifth win on the bounce on Sunday afternoon, beating Leicester City 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners put in the type of assured performance that fans have come to expect of them this season, exploiting Leicester’s weaknesses and managing the game well.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring, capitalising on Leicester’s, widely reported, poor corner defence to put the Gunners in control early on.

Despite a brief momentum swing, the defence and midfield controlled the game well, keeping Leicester at bay on the edge of the box and launching swift counter attacks led by sumptuous interplay to draw the Leicester players in.

Alexandre Lacazette ended his drought, scoring coolly from the penalty spot on the hour mark, following Caglar Soyuncu’s bizarre handball in the six-yard box.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's second goal against Leicester City from the penalty spot - Credit: PA

Once again Arsenal were able to showcase the facets to their game that have made them so impressive in recent weeks, with the defence returning to their sturdy selves and the midfield continuing to click.

The improved performances of Partey and Martin Odegaard in particular have provided a springboard for Arsenal, with each player impressing as much on the ball as off it.

Since commenting on his previous lacklustre performances at the end of 2021, Partey has evolved into the dominant defensive midfielder the club had hoped for when acquiring him for £50 million from Atletico Madrid.

What is more is the offensive side to his game has quietly developed given the license to dictate the play and launch counters.

Odegaard’s recent form has been scintillating and joy to watch, with his swagger impacting every play and creating new opportunities for Arsenal’s attack.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard on the ball against Leicester City - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s run of run has put them in a strong position in the race for top four, leaving them currently sat in fourth, one point above Manchester United but with three games in hand.

The strong position in the table eases the pressure of entertaining Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday night, however, with the way the Gunners have been playing, they will fancy themselves to get a result.

A trip to Aston Villa follows on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm), before the international break.