Arsenal fans enjoying themselves - and rightfully so

Arsenal saw out an impressive 1-0 victory away at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime, further cementing their position in the Premier League's top four.

In typical style, the Gunners came out and dominated from the off, quickly flowing into a passing rhythm and causing Aston Villa problems, especially with Bukayo Saka out on the right wing.

Despite losing Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli to illness, Arsenal did not miss a beat, continuing with their flashy attacking patterns and carving through the Villa defence on multiple occasions.

Arsenal goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Aaron Ramsdale celebrate at Villa Park - Credit: PA

The winning goal eventually came from the second phase of a corner with Saka lashing in a half volley from the edge of the penalty area, but like usual Arsenal had plenty more chances to score but struggled to capitalise.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their winning goal at Villa Park - Credit: PA

The lack of depth in the squad, a point of contention in the January transfer window, has so far been managed well by Mikel Arteta, with absentees not being missed and the time on the training ground clearly benefitting the squad, from starters to rotation players.

Even in the 2-0 midweek defeat to Liverpool, the impact of Arsenal’s work on the training ground was abundantly clear, with them going toe-to-toe with the title challengers right up until their second-half goal.

One of the most impressive facets to Arsenal’s game in recent months has been the way in which multiple players have stepped up in different moments, allowing the Gunners to constantly threaten from game to game.

On Wednesday night against Liverpool, Martinelli was the star of the show, tormenting Trent Alexander-Arnold play after play. Whereas on Saturday it was Saka’s turn to torment his full-back with Martin Odegaard pulling the strings behind.

It feels like a team constantly evolving, game by game discovering new things about themselves which provide cause for optimism.

And that is reflected in the celebrations from the players and fans, the celebrations which others look on with contempt, oblivious to what is developing at Arsenal.

Each new win, each new challenge, is met by roaring approval and why not? Arsenal fans have a right to enjoy what’s happening right now.