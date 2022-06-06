Where do Arsenal need to strengthen?

With the memory of last season fading away and sights firmly set on a summer of transfer action (hopefully), what areas should Mikel Arteta and Edu be focusing on?

Last season we saw the Gunners struggle to score with consistency, with a clear need to raise the quality in the squad, as well as bolster the depth to cope with a return to European football next season.

The departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have left big holes at striker for the Gunners, and whilst Eddie Nketiah is reportedly considering signing a new deal, yet to be formally announced, a first-choice option is essential.

That trio last season scored a combined 13 Premier League goals, a total Arteta will hope his new number nine will surpass single-handedly.

Despite a good season from Granit Xhaka, his limits have not disappeared, pointing to a new first-choice central midfielder as a priority.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka scores their third goal against Manchester United - Credit: PA

Raising the technical level of the squad is essential to take this team to the next level and adding a goal threat from midfield would be ideal.

As far as current holes in the squad, that leaves a right and left-sided centre-back, and a wide forward, as areas to focus upon, prior to any key departures should, for example, Xhaka or Nketiah leave or Nuno Tavares head out on loan.

With the number of players set to return after loan spells elsewhere, Arsenal have the likes of William Saliba, January signing Auston Trusty and Reiss Nelson who could fill those roles, but in the case of the latter two, Arteta should be looking to raise the quality.

A wide forward in particular could provide an x-factor for Arsenal next season should there be budget for a standout player.

Arsenal scored 61 league goals, and whilst the young players stepped up, adding a striker alone will not bridge the gap enough to the top teams, so adding a goalscoring midfielder and a wide forward is key.

As Edu said in a recent interview, it is a summer about quality over quantity, with a striker and a midfielder the priority.