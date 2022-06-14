Signing right striker will be vital for Arteta's Arsenal

Scoring goals proved hard to come by for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal last season, with Eddie Nketiah the most productive striker in netting five times, one more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Given the inconsistency of Arsenal’s strikers and the fact that, of that trio, only Nketiah currently remains at the club and may yet depart himself this summer, a goalscoring centre forward is top of the agenda for this summer.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (left) and Leeds United's Raphinha battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Seeing how Arteta deployed each of the three strikers last season, it is clear that special awareness and link-up play are of paramount importance, requiring someone who can drop off the front into space, before releasing the ball to one of the wide forwards.

Arteta also wants a striker who is energetic and can press from the front in order for Arsenal to remain high up the pitch when off the ball in an attempt to force an opposition turnover in their final third.

Gabriel Jesus is a standout name who has been linked with the Gunners this summer and, as someone who has Premier League experience and a history with Arteta at Manchester City, makes a lot of sense.

The concern is his tendency to his underperform his expected goals total, suggesting he is not particularly clinical in front of goal. However, his work rate and link-up play fit the bill to a tee.

Gianluca Scamacca is another hotly rumoured striker this summer having scored 16 times in Serie A last season for Sassuolo, earning himself a spot in the Italy national team.

England's Fikayo Tomori (left) and Italy's Gianluca Scamacca battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday June 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

Scamacca’s style revolves around finishing and aerial play, which could benefit from the volume of crosses from Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney.

Victor Osihmen, Lautouro Martinez and Tammy Abraham make up a trio of strong Serie A options - all of which will likely be out of Arsenal’s price range. Whilst Alexsander Isak, Jonathan David and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all names linked to Arsenal in recent windows.

As Arteta puts together the final pieces to his starting XI jigsaw, it is vital he gets the striker signing right to elevate Arsenal into the Champions League places for 2023-24.