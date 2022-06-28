Arsenal begin pre-season in strong position

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season on Monday with just under six weeks left until their opening night clash at Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s squad enters the pre-season in a strong position with Arsenal making moves in the transfer market and players returning from injuries that kept them out at the end of last season.

Notably, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney have recovered from their respective injuries and have reported back for pre-season ready for action.

Injuries to both at the end of last season proved costly so the onus is on Arteta and Arsenal to manage the pair through an increased number of games this season to ensure they are fit and firing as the campaign goes on.

Arsenal have already secured Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term contract as well as confirming the signing of Portugal's Fabio Vieira, both of which will provide much needed depth for the Gunners.

Arsenal newcomer Fabio Vieira (left) in action for Porto against Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in the Champions League - Credit: PA

The big news is that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a deal for Gabriel Jesus to move to the Emirates and re-unite with Arteta.

Arsenal have fought off a number of other clubs to the 25-year-old striker’s signature and Arteta will be hoping the Brazilian will add the goals his side were so desperate for last season.

Jesus was at the top of Arsenal’s list, with the Premier League proven forward a huge boost to Arteta’s young side. Jesus should allow Arsenal to play higher up the pitch due to his elite pressing, helping the Gunners to take more control of games this season.

But Arsenal will not stop with Jesus, having reportedly made another bid for Leeds’ Raphinha as well as being expected to continue their pursuit of versatile defender Lisandro Martinez.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (right) celebrates after scoring a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

The goal of expanding the squad depth ahead of an intense season, with a World Cup in the middle, is making good progress, built upon further by Arsenal attempting to extend William Saliba’s contract, with the French defender expected to compete for a place in the team this season.

Arsenal have worked hard in the market early on in the window and return for pre-season in a strong position.