News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal begin pre-season in strong position

Author Picture Icon

Adam Perry

Published: 3:00 PM June 28, 2022
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring in the Champions League

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring in the Champions League - Credit: PA

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season on Monday with just under six weeks left until their opening night clash at Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s squad enters the pre-season in a strong position with Arsenal making moves in the transfer market and players returning from injuries that kept them out at the end of last season.

Notably, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney have recovered from their respective injuries and have reported back for pre-season ready for action.

Injuries to both at the end of last season proved costly so the onus is on Arteta and Arsenal to manage the pair through an increased number of games this season to ensure they are fit and firing as the campaign goes on.

Arsenal have already secured Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term contract as well as confirming the signing of Portugal's Fabio Vieira, both of which will provide much needed depth for the Gunners.

Arsenal newcomer Fabio Vieira (left) in action for Porto against Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in the Champions League

Arsenal newcomer Fabio Vieira (left) in action for Porto against Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in the Champions League - Credit: PA

The big news is that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a deal for Gabriel Jesus to move to the Emirates and re-unite with Arteta.

Arsenal have fought off a number of other clubs to the 25-year-old striker’s signature and Arteta will be hoping the Brazilian will add the goals his side were so desperate for last season.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hit Brighton food hall operator to open Upper Street venue
  2. 2 Islington men charged after jewellery store robbery
  3. 3 'Save Islington's buses': Call for action as sweeping cuts loom
  1. 4 New Aldi on Old Street to open this month
  2. 5 Protest erupts at the North London Waste Authority re-election meeting
  3. 6 Old Bailey: Pair enter pleas over Alex Smith murder
  4. 7 Man charged after staff assault at Barking Asda
  5. 8 CCTV: Woman sexually assaulted at Highbury & Islington station
  6. 9 Man charged with 1974 murder of woman found in Highbury
  7. 10 Old Bailey courts closed as barrister strike action gets under way

Jesus was at the top of Arsenal’s list, with the Premier League proven forward a huge boost to Arteta’s young side. Jesus should allow Arsenal to play higher up the pitch due to his elite pressing, helping the Gunners to take more control of games this season.

But Arsenal will not stop with Jesus, having reportedly made another bid for Leeds’ Raphinha as well as being expected to continue their pursuit of versatile defender Lisandro Martinez. 

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (right) celebrates after scoring a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (right) celebrates after scoring a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

The goal of expanding the squad depth ahead of an intense season, with a World Cup in the middle, is making good progress, built upon further by Arsenal attempting to extend William Saliba’s contract, with the French defender expected to compete for a place in the team this season.

Arsenal have worked hard in the market early on in the window and return for pre-season in a strong position.

Islington News

Don't Miss

Black and white image of railway train at station

Transport for London

TfL worker launches petition to reinstate Finsbury Park to Edgware railway

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Ted Jennings, of Highbury, who has been given permission to use an embryo created with his late wife after IVF treatment 

London Live News

Husband granted right to use late wife's embryo for surrogacy

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Siblings Eddy and Lulu want Thorney’s to be a part of the local community

Siblings open community-oriented park coffee hut

Julius Lawless-Master

Logo Icon
Abdurahman Haramein of Corbyn Street; Omar Abdelqadir Hassan of Hanley Road; and Adbirashid Mahamed of Highbury Quadrant

London Live News

Guilty: 4 teenagers admit 27 offences after series of 19 robberies

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon