Arsenal moving decisively in the transfer market

Arsenal have agreed a deal to make Oleksandr Zinchecko their fifth signing of the summer and reunite him with Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium.

Signing the 25-year-old Ukrainian from champions Manchester City is expected to be a formality, with the four-time Premier League winner set to add depth and quality to both left back and midfield.

With Kieran Tierney’s annual injury issues causing Arsenal problems every season, a capable deputy is smart business, whilst there is also an intriguing option to play Zinchenko in midfield, operating in similar spaces to where Granit Xhaka is deployed.

It will be Arsenal’s second signing from Manchester City this summer after Gabriel Jesus with Arteta looking to bring in proven winners who are used to a high intensity, possession dominant system, but also players who want to prove themselves as starters having been subject to Pep Guardiola’s constant rotation.

The move for Zinchenko materialised quickly after it became apparent Lisandro Martinez was likely to join Manchester United.

Throughout recent weeks Martinez’s has skyrocketed and playing time at Manchester United looked guaranteed, as opposed to a rotational role at Arsenal, so the Gunners switched focus and secured their plan B target swiftly.

In reality, that is part and parcel of the transfer market. Every team faces setbacks or difficulties with their targets, forcing them to look elsewhere – in Arsenal’s case they were well prepared.

Whilst the move for Gabriel Jesus took a while to finalise, Arsenal fended off several other clubs, including Chelsea, for his signature, acting decisively to get their number one striker target.

When it became clear that Chelsea and Barcelona were going to cause a bidding war with Leeds United's Raphinha, Arsenal switched priorities to pursue defensive reinforcements instead. Rather than getting caught up in deals which may not materialise, the Gunners are moving to their plan B options.

On the incomings front, Arteta, Edu and the transfer team have done a good job so far. However, yet another week has gone by without little action on outgoings.

The squad may be starting to take shape, but there is still plenty more business to be done.