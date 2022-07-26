Arsenal's USA tour a roaring success

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard netted in their pre-season win over Chelsea in the USA - Credit: PA

Arsenal enjoyed a successful pre-season tour in the United States with three victories from three, a new signing, and a record-breaking kit launch.

On the pitch, Mikel Arteta’s side has ramped up with a 2-0 win over Everton, a 3-1 victory over Orlando City, and most recently a 4-0 thumping of Chelsea to win the Florida Cup.

Against Chelsea the Gunners looked rampant, hitting them with sharp, incisive attacks time and time again as Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga all got onto the scoresheet.

The energy and decisiveness of Arsenal’s play bodes well ahead of the new season and whilst ultimately friendlies don’t put three points on the board, a 4-0 win against Chelsea less than two weeks before Premier League opening day is bound to instil confidence in the side.



In defence, William Saliba impressed in his 191 minutes across the three games, looking physically dominant and composed on the ball.

Against Chelsea, Arteta deployed Ben White at right back with Saliba alongside Gabriel in the middle, creating a hybrid back three, an option the boss may deploy on occasion this season.

The game also marked the first minutes for Oleksandr Zinchenko in an Arsenal shirt, slotting in at left-back and looking assured on the ball.

Kieran Tierney did not feature during the US tour, having been withdrawn from the friendly against Nurnberg on July 8 after just 30 minutes, meaning it is likely Zinchenko will start the season at left-back for the Gunners in his absence.

With Arsenal beginning the season away from home, ZInchecko’s full debut could likely be wearing the newly launched away kit, which reached over £1 million in sales on launch day last Monday, a record for the club.

Arsenal’s final pre-season game is against Sevilla on Saturday in the Emirates Cup, as the Gunners look to round off a winning warm-up campaign ahead of opening night.

There is just over a week to go until Arsenal kick off the season away to Crystal Palace on Friday August 5 - and for the first time in many years, the Gunners look well prepared and raring to go.