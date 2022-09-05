News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cause for optimism at Arsenal despite defeat

Adam Perry

Published: 11:01 AM September 5, 2022
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

Arsenal fell to their first defeat of the season on Sunday, losing 3-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford to end their 100 per cent start to the season.

Despite the result, it was an encouraging performance from the Gunners, dominating the opening 65 minutes before a couple of moments of inexperience took the game away from them.

United’s new signing Antony opened the scoring after the Red Devils exploited a series of Arsenal mistakes to work an easy chance for the Brazilian, not long after Arsenal had a goal by Gabriel Martinelli ruled out following a VAR review.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane (left) and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus

Manchester United's Raphael Varane (left) and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball - Credit: PA

But as we have seen on multiple occasions this season, Arsenal responded well and eventually equalised through Bukayo Saka’s first goal of the season. 

Unfortunately, United proved too clinical for Arsenal in the end, exploiting mistakes and scoring twice more through Marcus Rashford on counter attacks to seal the victory.

The defeat highlighted the inexperience, and at times naivety, this Arsenal side still possess, with their counter press breaking down, rash defending in key moments, and loss of structure due to Mike Arteta’s substitutions.

However, if Arsenal play how they did on Sunday with a bit more cutting edge, they will win a lot of games this season. 

Out of the six games so far this season, Arsenal have been the better, and more dominant, side in all six which has resulted in them taking five wins and sitting top of the league.

The Europa League campaign kicking off against Zurich on Thursday night, followed by a home game against struggling Everton on Sunday, should give Arsenal an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta - Credit: PA

Key for the Europa League game is to give more minutes to important rotation players so they are ready to be called upon for the Premier League when necessary. 

Players like Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah will all have large roles to play over the coming months and getting minutes in their legs is important at this stage of the season.

Whilst it is disappointing for Arsenal to lose their first game of the season, their fast start to the campaign, and importantly their performances, have given huge cause for optimism as they look to get back on track in their Europa League opener.

