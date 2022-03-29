International break the calm before storm for Arsenal

England's Ben White (left) and Switzerland's Steven Zuber battle for the ball at Wembley - Credit: PA

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park next Monday to kick off their run in against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, looking to return to the Champions League after five years away from Europe’s premier competition.

The Gunners have been a surprise package this season, with their young, overhauled squad showing unmatched unity to provide a foundation for their resilient defence and free-flowing attack.

Arsenal’s momentum has been stunted somewhat by the international break, but the international recognition for their players is a sign of how well they have performed this season.

Ben White played 90 minutes in England’s 2-1 victory over Switzerland on Saturday evening, with Granit Xhaka captaining the opposition at Wembley Stadium.

Kieran Tierney scored in Scotland's 1-1 draw with Poland, while Martin Odegaard captained Norway, scoring a superb curler to cap off a 2-0 win over Slovakia.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney scored for Scotland against Poland - Credit: PA

Forgotten men Konstantinos Mavropanos and Alex Runarsson also turned out for their respective countries.

Outside of Europe, Mohammed Elneny’s Egypt got revenge for their African Cup of Nations final shootout loss to Senegal, beating them 1-0, whilst Thomas Partey featured in Ghana’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

Nicolas Pepe played a little closer to home, netting the opener for Ivory Coast in a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to World Cup holders France, where Arsenal loanees Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba occupied the bench, with the former making a late cameo appearance.

Gabriel Martinelli made his senior debut for Brazil on Thursday, coming off the bench for a quarter of an hour in a 4-0 rout over Chile.

Elsewhere, at youth level, Folarin Balogun opened the scoring as England U21s thumped Andorra U21s 4-1, whilst Nuno Tavares played 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw between Portugal U21s and Iceland U21s.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun was on target for England Under-21s against Andorra - Credit: PA

A handful of Arsenal stars were forced to miss international games for various reasons - most noticeably England's Bukayo Saka due to Covid - whilst back at London Colney, Takehiro Tomiyasu continues his rehab for the calf injury which has sidelined him for the past few months.

The break has offered a chance to recuperate for some, but for Arsenal’s international stars, playing on the world stage should reaffirm their great play this season, sparking well-founded confidence for the run-in.